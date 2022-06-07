The Madison County Republican Party will meet Thursday, June 16 at the Madison County Senior from 6:30 to 7 p.m. and the meeting will begin at 7 p.m.
“Stay for our candidate social after our meeting,” organizers said.
Madison County Board of Education General Primary runoff candidates Angie McGinnis and Dan Lampe will be the quest speakers. The race is non-partisan and open to registered voters in District 2.
“Republican members should attend this meetings to be more informed on which candidate to support for the June 21st runoff vote,” said organizers. “There will be reports from our Madison County GOP Legislative Committee. The committee will report on the various county government public meetings, and updates that happened during the state legislative session.”
