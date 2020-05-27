That traditional toss of graduation caps into the air may come later, but the Madison County High School Class of 2020 has officially graduated in historic fashion — virtually.
Madison County held an online graduation May 22 for about 300 seniors. There was no walk down the aisle to the familiar tune of “Pomp and Circumstance.” There were no hollers from an enthusiastic crowd. But there was plenty of reflection from both students and faculty about the past four years and the culmination of this class’s high school career during a singularly strange historical moment.
MCHS principal George Bullock said that he was heartbroken that the Class of 2020 was unable to celebrate its achievements over the past few months. But he said he knows the seniors have been tested and not faltered, and they will persevere through adversity.
“I know that many of you have successfully navigated challenging situations in the past, and while this one is both historic and unique, I am confident that we will be a resilient community and each of you will persevere,” said Bullock.
Superintendent Michael Williams said the class will go down in history, and not just due to the strange circumstances due to the pandemic.
“I can say for certain that you will always be a class that will be remembered,” said Williams at the start of the ceremony. “Your accomplishments inside and outside of the classroom have exceeded any before you. We are extremely proud of each and every one of you and wish you all of life’s blessings as you move on to the next chapter in your life.”
INTRODUCTION OF SPEAKERS
MCHS teacher Dallas Cowne was chosen as the tassel turner for the graduation ceremony, a role he wasn’t able to carry out in a virtual event. However, Cowne asked to introduce each of the event’s student speakers.
“I couldn’t think of a better gig in the world than getting an opportunity to brag on these fantastic young men and women,” said Cowne. “It truly is a group as diversely talented as I’ve ever seen.”
He noted that graduate Taylor Andrews, the first speaker, who will attend the University of North Georgia at the Oconee campus to pursue a degree in early childhood education, shows fearlessness and humility and will be a great educator.
“She never let the possibility of future failure prevent her from the possibility of success right now.” “She was a shining light of positive energy who brightened the halls, the classroom and honestly the entire school.”
Cowne introduced speaker Colby Smith, who will go to Presbyterian College on a football scholarship and plans to follow his father’s footsteps and be a coach. Cowne noted that Smith, a three-sport athlete, is “one of the most talented athletes in recent Madison County history.” Smith is also ranks fifth in his class with a 4.0 grade point average.
“He (Smith) can pass AP exams as easily as he can pass footballs for touchdowns,” said Cowne. “In my 15 years as an educator, I’ve never seen another student as singularly focused and as driven to achieving his goals as Colby. But the most impressive thing about Colby is that his goals are never really his. He could care less about individual honors that don’t further the team development. As such, he represents the best of Madison County.”
Salutatorian Aidan Russel McCorkle will attend Georgia Tech and study aerospace engineering. Cowne said McCorkle has a brilliant mind and is a superb critical thinker.
“He is a young many who is not satisfied in simply answering questions,” said Cowne. “Instead, he seeks to question answers. That sophisticated mind has helped him pass six AP exams and helped him be named the AP scholar with distinction. Aidan’s genius extends to music where he has been a member of the district honor band for four years as well as being named drum major, tasked with leading the entire marching band. He also attended the Governor’s Honors Program and was named this year’s star student…. As he strives to be the best musician and student he can be, he is twice as committed to being the best person he can be, a man of substance and character.”
Valedictorian Taylor Evans has accepted a scholarship to study animation to the Savannah College of Art and Design.
Cowne said Evans’ academic prowess is obvious, but he said her most impressive gifts are “even rarer than her one in 300 intellect.” He said Evans took both his American literature class and film class and set herself apart in both, turning in the most creative projects he’s seen.
“In American literature, she wrote the greatest analysis essay I’ve ever graded over a topic that she chose herself, ELO’s 1981 concept album ‘Time,’” said Cowne. “That’s right, she wrote an eight-page essay over a retro-futuristic, science fiction progressive rock album that came out the year I was born. In my film class, she put together the best project I’ve ever seen, a short film she animated herself set to the 1968 class rock instrumental, ‘Classical Gas.’ She has the artistic skill to match her literary and creative abilities.”
The teacher said he knows Evans will do great things in life.
“Much like each of these speakers, much like the entire graduating class of 2020, Taylor will do great things with her skills,” said Cowne. “She’ll do greater things with her intellect and effort. But the greatest thing she’ll do, she’ll do with her heart.”
STUDENTS REFLECT ON HIGH SCHOOL CAREER
Taylor Andrews told her classmates that “today is our day” to look back on the best years of their life.
“High school has taught us so many things, surviving the times without wifi during standardized testing, how to juju on the beat, creating group messages for academic purposes, how to run across the parking lot just to make it to class on time, even in the pouring rain and how to perfectly sign your parent’s name for enrichment notes, sorry not sorry,” she said. “These crazy times are what form us into who we are.”
Andrews spoke of the strangeness the Class of 2020 has encountered.
“We were entering school when the terrorist threat arose and are leaving high school fighting an invisible enemy,” she said. “This shows just how strong our class is and how unique we are due to the fact that no one can ever say they had to endure our same struggles. This is what makes an unforgettable team, one extraordinary team, I must say.”
Colby Smith said high school has been the best four years of his life.
“I’ve had the opportunity to gain many friendships, participate in numerous sports, and even ‘twerk’ in the middle of the football field wearing a pair of self-cut blue jeans that I know had to go against Dr. Atkinson’s powder puff dress code,” said Smith. “Also, I apologize to anyone who had to witness that, especially if you saw Lucas Childers.”
Smith said such memories are great, not just because it was fun “being young and dumb,” but “because we were gathered as a class, dancing, cheering and most importantly, just being kids.”
“I’ve always felt like that has what has defined our class more than anything, just our innate ability to come together and be ourselves and possibly the fact that we’re having a virtual graduation,” said Smith. “Anyways, the point is always be yourself because the diversity among us ultimately makes us stronger. This is one of the biggest things high school has taught me.”
He urged his fellow classmates to make the most of life and to stay connected.
“We may not be walking across that stage at the Classic Center tonight, but I have no doubt that we will be just like the Beatles and Aerosmith and come together again soon,” he said.
Salutatorian Aidan Russel-McCorkle said “we did, well, we mostly did it.”
“We did about 75 percent of our senior year and as one of the seniors my sophomore year proudly told me, C’s get degrees, or in our case, diplomas,” said Russel-McCorkle. “And they were hard-earned diplomas all things considered, earned through blood, sweat and tears. Though truth be told, hopefully not a lot of that first one.”
The salutatorian said each class member has accomplished something.
“Despite all the struggle, frustration and various other emotions, all of us here have succeeded and that is something to be extremely proud of,” he said. “But unfortunately, that struggle doesn’t end here. Life goes on. Some of us will be moving on to college, some to full-time jobs, and some of us will have to do both. There are going to be difficult days ahead regardless of what path you choose. We will each be faced with challenges that are completely new to us. And if you ask anyone over 20, I doubt they’d tell you that life gets any easier.”
Russel-McCorkle said it’s important to remember good times during the bad ones.
“High school may not have been 100 percent great at every turn, but I would guarantee that every single one of us has made good memories whether it be in band, football, baseball, chemistry or vaping in the car at 7:30 in the morning,” he said.
Taylor Evans said she was thankful for all the people who have helped her over the years.
“I want to thank everyone who’s led me to where I’m standing today, including but not limited to God who sustained me through my hardships, my family who provided me constant support for me, my friends who accompanied me in my endeavors, and sometimes hard to distinguish from my friends, I would like to thank all of my teachers for pushing me to do my best and for helping me learn while treating me like family,” she said.
Evans said everyone is important and has value.
“A body can’t live with just a head or an arm or a leg,” she said. “It needs all of its parts to work all the way. Just like that, I wouldn’t have been able to stand here if it weren’t for the influence that other people have had on me throughout my life, whether at home, at school, or some place else. Since we all have such strong influence on the direction of each other’s lives, it stands to reason that none of us are more valuable than anyone else.”
Evans said it’s important not only to value one another, but also to “communicate and listen to what others have to say.”
“I think that what we’ve just been through has perfectly exemplified this,” she said. “If the world would have heard the voices of those who first warned how devastating this sickness could be, if it would have taken a more serious, coordinated approach and responded more appropriately, then this would have likely ended sooner and with less casualties. If the people who knew the full extent in the beginning would have communicated instead of trying to play it down, we may have taken it more seriously and saved time and lives. If we didn’t waste our time looking at one another as fools ridiculing people and making excuses for our own shortcomings, if we worked together instead of against each other, then we would be better off.”
GOOD CITIZENSHIP AWARD
The Madison County Class of 2020 voted on the recipient of the “Good Citizenship Award,” which went to Jacey Belk.
Demyus Watts led the Pledge of Allegiance and Amelia Priest led the singing of the Madison County High School Alma Mater.
WATCH THE CEREMONY
See the MCHS virtual ceremony at https://youtu.be/0RdRTbHvCjI
