Madison County High School will be virtual Feb. 8-12, but other schools in the county will remain in-person.
“Due to the number of positive Covid student cases and the number of quarantined students, Madison County High School will move to distance learning next week. (February 8-12),” announced Madison County School Superintendent Michael Williams Friday. “We will reassess our numbers at the end of next week. All other Madison County Schools will remain in person next week.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.