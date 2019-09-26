Madison County High School’s recent graduation rate was once a source of community dismay, with the rate dipping below 50 percent in the early 2000s. Those days are long gone.
Recent rates have hovered around 90 percent, but this past year’s rate is even higher at 94.64 percent for the MCHS four-year cohort that graduated in the spring.
School officials praised the work of students, staff and parents.
“What an amazing accomplishment for us and our district,” said Madison County High School Principal George Bullock in a message to staff members after the announcement. “Here is proof that once again, you guys stand strong, work hard and keep moving forward. I am so proud! This is a testament to our students, our school, our school system, our BOE staff and our BOE. Our team is strong. Our team is persistent. Our team is one.”
School superintendent Michael Williams echoed Bullock’s thoughts.
“We’re extremely proud,” he said. “It’s just validation of the great things going on in our school system — the hard work of the students and staff on a day-to-day basis. We certainly still want to improve. But we want to thank our staff, students, parents and community. It takes everyone. We’re very fortunate to be here, to live here and work here.”
