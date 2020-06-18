Madison County’s Class of 2020 will have its day in the sun Saturday.
A month after the graduates celebrated virtually, the 2020 seniors will be able to toss their caps into the air this weekend at Raider Stadium in Danielsville.
An in-person ceremony is set for 9 a.m. Saturday. Graduating seniors were given five tickets to distribute among family and friends. The graduation is typically held at the Classic Center in Athens. The ceremony hasn’t been held in Danielsville in many years.
County school superintendent Michael Williams said he’s unsure how many of the school’s 297 graduates will participate.
“We’re not sure how many will show up,” he said. “And I understand. Some have made plans for vacation and things of that nature, and we’re going to enjoy and celebrate with the ones that are here.”
Williams said the stadium has an approximate 3,000-person capacity. With approximately 300 graduates receiving five tickets each, that means the stadium could be about half full, leaving room for those attending to spread out.
“We’re going to bring in a few extra bleachers to sit on the field,” said Williams. “We’re required to have some space. So if your group of five would sit together. If you co-habitat, if it’s mom and dad and sister and brother, they could sit together, that’s our plan. And the stage will be on the end near the high school. We’ve arranged for a small stage.”
Graduates will walk onto the field to start the ceremony and sit in chairs spaced six feet apart.
“We’re not going to shake hands, and the tassel turning may be where Mr. (Dallas) Cowne leads the students and they turn their own tassel,” said Williams. “We’ll do our best to get close enough to have a picture with the graduates and they’ll have their diploma covers.”
Williams said he hopes all seniors and their loved ones enjoy the ceremony.
“We’ve already given diplomas, but this is a nice way to celebrate,” he said. “And the kids have earned that and we want to try and make sure we have something for them.”
