Madison County High School SAT scores were up in 2021 compared to 2020.
In 2020, 155 Madison County students averaged 1039 on the test, with an average 529.6 on reading and 509.7 in math. In 2021, 209 students took the test, with an average score of 1061.9 in reading and 546 in math.
The scores of just high school seniors were also up over the past year, with 106 members of the MCHS class of 2021 averaging 1071 (554 reading, 517 math) compared to 86 seniors in 2020 who averaged 1053 (529, 515). The 2019 MCHS senior class had 159 members take the test with an average score of 1069 (548, 521).
The Georgia Department of Education released 2021 SAT results on Friday, Sept. 17. The mean score of 1077 Georgia students recorded was 39 points higher than the national average for public-school students.
