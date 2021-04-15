Applications have been received and interviews are being scheduled next week for the position of Madison County High School principal.
Madison County School Superintendent Michael Williams said 11 people had applied as of Tuesday. A search committee of parents, teachers and staff were scheduled to meet Wednesday to review applications, and a recommendation to the school board could come early next month.
“We’ve got some quality applications and we’ll try to have a decision by the first week of May to present to the board,” he said.
George Bullock has served as principal for nine years and worked at the high school for 13 years. He isn’t moving far away, just to the central office, where he has accepted a job as secondary curriculum/FTE coordinator, replacing Brittan Ayers, who has taken a job with the Georgia Department of Education.
Williams said Bullock has served MCHS very well, overseeing a lot of academic success. He noted the school’s 95 percent graduation rate.
“It’s not all been George; it’s been teachers, students and parents, but he’s helped grow the tradition of academic success at Madison County High School,” said Williams. “He’s done a really good job over the years.”
Williams said he believes Bullock will be an asset for the system in his new role, where he replaces Ayers, who the superintendent said is a guru in understanding federal education guidelines. Williams said he believes the stability in leadership positions over the years at the county schools and central office has been helpful to the system.
“Part of the success here has been the consistency with leadership at all of our schools,” he said.
Bullock said he has cherished his time as principal.
“As I move into my new role for next year, I cannot help but reflect on how far we have come as a school and district,” said Bullock. “The MCHS staff is truly amazing. I appreciate the BOE staff and the BOE for their support and guidance. Most importantly, I appreciate their faith and trust. As I look back, many before me laid the foundation for the growth we have accomplished. I hope the legacy which I leave will allow greater achievement for those who are yet to come. I have enjoyed and cherished my time at MCHS. I will certainly miss working with the great teachers and students at MCHS on a daily basis. Fortunately, I will get to visit!”
