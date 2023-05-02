Students at Madison County High School are mourning the loss of one of their own.
Kveon M. Willis, 16, Royston, a freshman at MCHS, died Sunday, April 30 in a single-vehicle accident at approximately 6:15 p.m. on Hwy. 187 South near Murphy Road in Anderson, South Carolina.
“The investigation indicates that the victim was an unrestrained front seat passenger in a vehicle that was traveling south on highway 187, when the vehicle traveled off the left side of the roadway near Murphy Rd and struck a tree,” said Greg L. Shore, Coroner of Anderson County, South Carolina.
The driver of the vehicle was transported to AnMed in Anderson for evaluation of minor injuries. The driver and the victim were returning from a basketball game with their recreation team.
Willis and his brother, Frae’quane, who was not in the car Sunday, recently transferred to Madison County from Franklin County High School.
“They just moved here in the last couple of months,” said Bryan Bird, Madison County High School varsity basketball coach. “He’s only been here a short time, but he made friends quickly, and he’s a good kid and very good athlete. It’s a rough day today for a lot of people here.”
