Madison County High School faculty, staff and students invite the public to join them in honoring U.S. veterans at the school’s Veterans Day Ceremony Monday, Nov. 11, at 2:15 p.m. in the MCHS gym.
“If you or a family member are a veteran and would like to be recognized at our ceremony, please send us names and addresses so we can send out personal invitations,” organizers said.
Send information no later than Oct. 30 to gedwards@madison.k12.ga.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.