The new case rate is slowing down in Madison County and in Georgia, but COVID-19 cases remained high enough at Madison County High School this past week to keep students home.
The high school is virtual this week, while all other county schools remain in person. Superintendent Michael Williams announced the virtual learning and said numbers will be reassessed this week before a determination on whether the high school will be in person next week.
Systemwide, Madison County schools reported 32 students and 12 employees positive for the virus on Feb. 3, with 536 students and 21 staff members quarantined. The school system releases COVID-19 numbers every Wednesday at www.madison.k12.ga.us.
As of Feb. 9, Madison County has had 2,463 COVID-19 cases, 29 confirmed deaths from the virus, with another nine deaths deemed “probable” from covid, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. There have been 120 covid hospitalizations among county residents. The county case rate per 100,000 residents has dropped significantly in recent weeks, from a high of 1,355 on Jan. 15 to 666 on Tuesday, though the county remains in a hot zone on the state’s covid map.
