Madison County Middle School and Madison County High School will go to distance learning Monday, due to COVID-19, while the county’s five elementary schools and the Early Learning Center will remain in-person through Dec. 18, when the Christmas break begins.
Here is a letter released by Madison County Superintendent Michael Williams Dec. 11:
Madison County Students, Staff and Parents,
The health and safety of Madison County staff and students is always our top priority. As we continue to monitor COVID-19 positive cases within our school system, we are currently experiencing a rise in numbers at the middle school and high school. This rise has increased the number of student and staff quarantines. We are also experiencing a challenge securing substitutes for the middle school and high school. Due to these issues, Madison County High School and Madison County Middle School will transition to digital learning beginning Monday, December 14 through Friday, Dec. 18.
All elementary schools and the Early Learning Center will remain in session for in-person instruction and will run their normal schedule.
Middle school and high school students should plan to be engaged in learning from home starting on Monday, Dec. 14 and continue until Friday, Dec. 18th. Middle school and high school students will follow the distance learning schedules posted on their school’s website.
School nutrition services will be available for delivery and pick up at specific locations and times. This information can be found on the school’s website and is also included on the back of this letter.
We look forward to our middle school and high school students returning to school in January. We will continue to monitor our COVID data. We encourage you to have a plan should we need to extend digital learning into early January.
Thanks for your continued support of our school system. We wish you a safe and wonderful holiday season.
MEALS AVAILABLE
While school is virtual for Dec. 14-18 for the middle school and high school, meals are still available for all kids ages 1 to 18. No registration is needed. There is a limit of one meal per person.
Lunch and breakfast will be served December 14-18 as follows:
•In front of MCHS café, 11 a.m. to noon.
•At gym side of MCMS, 11 a.m. to noon
The Lunch Bus
•Colbert First Baptist, 10:30 to 10:50 a.m.
•Tranquility Forest Park, 11 to 11:25 a.m.
•Joy Baptist Church, 11:35 a.m. to 12:05 p.m.
•Hwy 106 Trailer Park, 12:15 to 12:35 p.m.
•Neese Trailer Park, 12:40 to 1 p.m.
The Lunch Truck
•Crawford Long Appts, 11 to 11:20 a.m.
•Irvin Kirk Rd, Danielsville, 11:30 to 11:50 p.m.
•Sherwood Rd. Danielsville, noon to 12:30 p.m.
•Carlton Fire Department, 11:30 a.m. to noon
Food will also be available Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to noon at Ila, 706-789-3445; Comer, 706-783-2797; Hull-Sanford, 706-353-7888; and Colbert, 706-788-2341 at the front office. Call the school front office to order.
“We encourage you to take advantage of this!” said school leaders.
For more information, see the school website or call 706-795-2191 ext 1029
