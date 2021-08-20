Madison County School System Superintendent announced that Madison County High School and Middle School will hold distance learning Aug. 23-27, while the elementary schools will remain in person next week with new mitigation measures starting Monday.
Here is the letter he issued Aug. 20 to students, staff and parents.
As Superintendent of the Madison County Charter School System, the health and safety of Madison County staff and students is always at the forefront of decisions. Please know that I want our children to be in school with in-person instruction. However, we must be able to do so safely. As everyone is aware, the COVID-19 numbers declined over the summer, but we have seen a significant increase in our community in the last two weeks. We have continued to monitor the number of COVID-19 positive cases within our school system and our community. There are positive cases in all of our schools. On Monday August 16, 30 positive student cases were reported in our schools (less than 1%). On Thursday, August 19, there were 60 reported positive cases. Currently our middle school and high school student cases have increased accounting for over half of the positive cases reported.
As a result of the increases in cases and our current situation, Madison County Middle School and Madison County
High School will move to distance learning for the week of August 23rd through August 27th. Teachers will have information available for students through email and/or Canvas. Daily schedules will be posted. If you have questions, please contact your child’s teacher or principal.
Our goal is to return to in-person instruction on Monday, August 30that both Madison County Middle School and Madison County High School. All of our Elementary Schools and the Early Learning Center will remain in-person. All Elementary Schools will start new mitigation strategies beginning Monday, August 23rd. These mitigation strategies will include: limiting lunchroom capacity to 50%, plexiglass available in classrooms, desks will be spaced apart as much as possible, masks will be worn on school buses and in school when social distancing is not possible. Each school has a mask break plan that was implemented last spring to allow students time throughout the day to remove their masks. Each schools’ mask break plan will be distributed to parents. The mask break plans will be utilized temporarily as we continue to monitor our COVID data which can be found on the district website for weekly updates. As always, if you have questions please contact your child’s teacher or principal.
School nutrition services will be available next week. This information will be posted on each school’s website and social media account by this afternoon. Extracurricular activities will continue as scheduled at this time.
Please continue to take the necessary precautions to keep you and your family safe. Thank you for your continued support of our school system.
