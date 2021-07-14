The city of Danielsville has a new city clerk. Interim city clerk (and former assistant city clerk) Heather Meadows was sworn in as the new full-time city clerk at the city’s Monday night business meeting following a unanimous vote by the council.
Mayor Michael Wideman said they had received “a couple of applications” for the clerk’s position but that appointing Meadows to the permanent clerk’s position was not a difficult one. Meadows replaces former long-time city clerk Susan Payne who submitted her resignation a few months ago.
The new assistant city clerk, Alicia Westbrook, was also present for the meeting.
In other news, the council voted to enter into an agreement with the county to receive a portion of the funds from the new county Transportation Special Local Option Sales Tax (T-SPLOST), if it is approved by voters in November. Wideman said the amount allocated to Danielsville, based on population, would be 2.21 percent (or approximately $287,000) of the projected $13 million in revenue the extra penny tax is expected to bring in.
The council also held the first of two public hearings on the city’s millage rate, which will remain the same as last year. A second public hearing will be held July 26, followed by a special called meeting to approve holding the millage rate steady. A public hearing will also be held at the same time on the rezone of a parcel of land in front of the townhomes on Crawford W. Long Street, followed by a vote on that matter during the meeting. Wideman said the owner of the townhomes has purchased this property and plans to build more townhomes.
Finally, Wideman said the city just received the first of two $120,000 payments from the federal CARES Act. He said while there is a wide latitude as to what the funds can be used for, they must be held in a separate account to track expenditures. A second CARES Act payment is expected in 2022.
The city ended the meeting in a closed session to discuss a personnel matter. No action was taken following the closed session.
