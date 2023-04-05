Pilot supports Meals on Wheels

The Pilot Club of Madison County is pictured with “pick-me-up” packages the club prepared for Meal-on-Wheels clients and delivery drivers. Pictured (L-R) are Linda Guest, driver; Kelsey Tyner, senior center director; Kevin King, driver; Karen Westbrook, Pilot Club; Karen Fitzpatrick, Pilot Club; and Krystal Sexton, driver.

There’s a homebound, elderly Madison County woman who lives by herself, and Krystal Sexton knows exactly where she’ll be when she delivers food for the Meals-on-Wheels Program.

“It does not matter if it is rain or shine, cold or freezing, she is sitting on her porch with a blanket and she is waiting on her delivery so she can talk to you and have somebody spend time with her for a little bit,” said Sexton. “She will give us little gifts. She’ll give us little Coca Colas and little candy bars. And she is the sweetest lady.”

