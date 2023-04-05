There’s a homebound, elderly Madison County woman who lives by herself, and Krystal Sexton knows exactly where she’ll be when she delivers food for the Meals-on-Wheels Program.
“It does not matter if it is rain or shine, cold or freezing, she is sitting on her porch with a blanket and she is waiting on her delivery so she can talk to you and have somebody spend time with her for a little bit,” said Sexton. “She will give us little gifts. She’ll give us little Coca Colas and little candy bars. And she is the sweetest lady.”
Sexton is one of three part-time employees for the Madison County Senior Center who delivers meals on weekdays to approximately 70 homebound county residents, though that number fluctuates.
“Right now, we have 70 Meals on Wheels clients,” said senior center director Kelsey Tyner, who oversees the program. “That ebbs and flows. Sometimes we’ll have 50. Back during covid, we were serving almost 120 people. It was crazy.”
The senior center also has volunteers from Fine Finish and the Rotary Club who deliver meals for the program.
“We can always take volunteers,” said Tyner. “It does require the use of your own vehicle. We do drive all over the county. And you do have to do a background check.”
Tyner said Madison County is generous to its seniors. She said people frequently donate to the senior center members so they can enjoy activities with their friends at the center.
“If you can think of it, it’s been given to our senior center members,” said Tyner.
But the senior center director said the homebound residents served by Meals on Wheels are not always on the minds of those seeking to donate.
“A lot of times our home-delivery meal clients are forgotten about just because they’re not the face of our senior center,” said Tyner. “They’re at home. And there’s a confidentiality portion of that. It’s just nice for someone to think about them.”
That’s why Tyner was very grateful when Karen Westbrook and Karen Fitzpatrick with the Pilot Club of Madison County delivered care packages for the Meals on Wheels recipients as well as the delivery drivers. Those packets each had an assortment of knick-knacks, from lotions, pens, candy, books, Kleenexes, crackers, freezer packs.
“Just different things,” said Westbrook, who said the Pilot Club simply wants the Meals on Wheels recipients to know that they are on the minds of club members and are cared for. “We talked about this last year. We came and did something for the clients and it was brought up that no one had really done anything for the Meals on Wheels program.”
Westbrook said she’s glad to see the Meals on Wheels program serve as a check-in service for those who are homebound. She mentioned her own father, who lives in a different county, and said she’d like that for him, too.
Tyner thanked the Pilot Club for their generosity to the Meals on Wheels clients and drivers.
“It’s just great,” Tyner told Westbrook and Fitzpatrick. “We appreciate y’all so much. They will, too, feeling like someone is thinking about them. The meals are great. The check-ins are great, but when you get a little extra, it’s nice.”
Tyner added that the check-in aspect of the service is very important, providing peace of mind to the clients as well as their families.
“Most of our Meals on Wheels clients, we’re the only ones they do see,” she said. “We come in and bring that meal. We’re checking on them and some people, it’s funny, because they don’t want to speak and socialize. They just want the security of knowing someone is coming.”
Tyner said if the driver gets no response at the home, he or she will call the senior center to let them know. Then the senior center will call the home, and if there’s no response, they’ll notify the client’s emergency contact, usually a family member, that the person needs to be checked on.
“It’s just a friendly check in and a lot of them really do appreciate that,” said Tyner.
While not everyone has the time to volunteer as a driver, or can afford to travel the county on their own dime to deliver meals, there are easy ways to help the program and the clients. For instance, people can donate gas cards to be used by volunteer drivers, or the gas cards can be used to help transport homebound clients to appointments with doctors. Tyner said gift cards to local stores and restaurants can be provided to homebound clients to help them get by. She said the center has an assessment tool to determine what clients are most in need.
“We’ll make sure those are sent out to clients in the most need,” she said.
The Meals on Wheels program is open to anyone 60 and older living in Madison County who is homebound or residents under 60 who are legally disabled.
“You have to be homebound, not bedridden, but homebound,” said Tyner. “It’s also open to caregivers. So, say you have a husband whose wife is taking care of him. That wife can go to the store and do whatever, but he can’t out. So what purpose does it serve if I’m dropping off a lunch for him every day, but that caretaker still has to find something for herself to eat. So we will do caretaker meals as well.”
The program is supported with local, state and federal funds, and clients must fall under a certain income threshold to get the meals free of cost. It costs $120 to sponsor meals for a client in a month.
“It’s not that they make too much and have all the money in the world,” said Tyner. “They are just over that cutoff, but they’re still paying a rent or mortgage and they can’t afford another $120 a month.”
Any senior who is not homebound is encouraged to visit the center for the daily meal at 11:15 a.m.
“If you’re not homebound, we strongly encourage you to come join us here,” said Tyner.
The director said anyone who participates in senior center fundraisers is also helping the Meals on Wheels program. Likewise, anyone interested in volunteering or donating to the program can reach Tyner at 706-795-6250.
Linda Guest has worked as a delivery driver for the program. She said the clients are good folks.
“I love my job,” she said. “They’re all friendly people. They’re real nice.”
Sexton, who is soon leaving the position for another career pursuit, said she will still deliver once a week. She said the connection with others that she finds in the role is important.
“I want to continue coming in on Tuesdays so I can still be a part of it, because they’re great people,” she said. “A lot of them need that interaction and daily support. Sometimes just to take that little extra five minutes and talk to them, it’s not a big deal. It’s worth it.”
