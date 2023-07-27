MedLink Georgia recently announced the launch of its new mobile health clinic, aimed at providing accessible healthcare services to underserved communities.
The mobile health clinic is equipped with state-of-the-art medical equipment and staffed by licensed healthcare professionals. It will offer a range of services including routine check-ups, general health screenings, sick visits, immunizations and health education.
“We are excited to bring our healthcare services to those who need it the most,” said Dave Ward, CEO of MedLink Georgia. “Our mobile clinic will provide convenient and affordable healthcare to underserved communities, helping to improve the overall health and well-being of the community. We are making healthcare more accessible to patients, who may have difficulty getting to our traditional brick-and-mortar centers, by coming to them.”
The mobile health clinic will visit various locations throughout the many communities MedLink Georgia serves within its 20-county footprint. Services will be available to all, regardless of insurance status or ability to pay.
MedLink Georgia is a Federally Qualified Community Health Center providing quality, professional healthcare to over 60,000 Georgians in rural areas and serving Northeast Georgian communities since 1979. As part of their mission, they are dedicated to their patients, their needs and their communities within the Northeast Georgia region. MedLink Georgia has 29 convenient locations providing a wide variety of patient care tailored to the needs of the community in which it serves.
For more information on the mobile health clinic and its services, please visit MedLinkGA.org.
