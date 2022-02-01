MedLink Georgia, Inc. will celebrate the opening of its new office located in downtown Danielsville at 306 Courthouse Square, Danielsville, with a ribbon cutting ceremony performed by the Madison County Chamber of Commerce Feb. 22, at noon.
The Danielsville office will offer pediatric services, family dental services and behavioral health services. MedLink accepts most insurances, Medicare, Medicaid, and offers a sliding fee scale for those who are uninsured or underinsured.
MedLink Georgia also serves Madison County at our Colbert facility located at 11 Charlie Morris Rd. in Colbert, Georgia.
“MedLink Georgia is a federally qualified community health center providing quality, professional healthcare to over 46,000 Georgians in rural areas and serving Northeast Georgian communities since 1979,” a company press release stated. “As part of our mission, we are dedicated to our patients, their needs and our communities within the Northeast Georgia region. MedLink Georgia has 19 convenient locations providing a wide variety of patient care tailored to the needs of the community in which it serves.”
