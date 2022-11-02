•Please give a brief description of your background and why you think you’re best suited for this job.
I was born and raised in Madison County. I grew up playing basketball and baseball through the rec park and Little League and attended church at Mt. Hermon Presbyterian. I earned a degree from the University of Georgia and then worked five years in sales at RSC Equipment Rental before following my true calling as an educator. I am in my 11th year in education and fifth year as a teacher at Hull-Sanford Elementary School. Madison County is my home and I am proud to serve our children and their parents as a teacher in our amazing school system! I was raised to have Christian, conservative, hard-working values. These are the same values my beautiful wife Missy and I instill in our own two children today. It is because of these values, and a strong desire to see Madison County grow and prosper while maintaining who we are and where we came from, that I seek to continue to serve as District 3 commissioner.
•What do you want to see from the county’s comprehensive land use plan? What is your vision for Madison County over the next 20 years?
From the comprehensive plan, I'd like to see outlined the areas of the county where commercial development would most be supported, as well as industrial development. The comprehensive plan should also highlight areas of the county where agriculture, Madison County's biggest industry, should remain intact and thriving.
Madison County has always been a beautiful, rural, agricultural-based county. Over the next 20 years I would like to see our farming industry continue to thrive, while allowing room, in various sectors, as laid out in the comprehensive plan, for commercial and industrial business to grow. I believe Madison County can support more commercial growth to help offset the tax burden, which is currently heavily dependent on property owners.
•What do you believe are the two most pressing issues Madison County faces, and what will you do to address those as county commissioner?
Infrastructure is a pressing issue Madison County faces right now. As our community continues to grow, so does our need for increased access to water/sewage and internet access, as well as improved roads. In order for us to draw in more businesses, we have to be ready to support them with the infrastructure necessary for them to effectively and efficiently conduct business. We are and have been working to make these improvements and the process is ongoing. TSPLOST funds have started coming in and I'd like to thank the citizens for supporting this effort to improve our roads.
A related issue that Madison County faces, which many citizens may be unaware of, is our ability to recruit and retain high quality employees in departments such as the road department and the sheriff's department. I am so thankful for the hardworking men and women who work day in and day out in these and other county departments. These men and women work long, hard hours to keep our community safe, maintain and improve our roads, maintain the recreation park facilities, and do all the other essential jobs that make Madison County a wonderful place in which to live, work and play. But they need more help. We have completed the wage study to show how our wages compare to those of our surrounding counties and are making efforts to improve wages to keep these departments well staffed so they can continue to provide essential services.
I am dedicated to keeping Madison County a beautiful, safe, inviting community for our residents and businesses. I am also excited to see the outcome of the comprehensive plan to help guide us into the future with responsible growth. I have been blessed with the opportunity to serve Madison County for the past year and with your support, I am looking forward to the opportunity to continue in service to you for another four years. Thank you!
