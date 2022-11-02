Frank May

•Please give a brief description of your background and why you think you’re best suited for this job.

I was born and raised in Madison County. I grew up playing basketball and baseball through the rec park and Little League and attended church at Mt. Hermon Presbyterian. I earned a degree from the University of Georgia and then worked five years in sales at RSC Equipment Rental before following my true calling as an educator. I am in my 11th year in education and fifth year as a teacher at Hull-Sanford Elementary School. Madison County is my home and I am proud to serve our children and their parents as a teacher in our amazing school system! I was raised to have Christian, conservative, hard-working values. These are the same values my beautiful wife Missy and I instill in our own two children today. It is because of these values, and a strong desire to see Madison County grow and prosper while maintaining who we are and where we came from, that I seek to continue to serve as District 3 commissioner.

