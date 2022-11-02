Larry Gresham

Larry Gresham

•Please give a brief description of your background and why you think you’re best suited for this job.

I have been a resident of Madison County since 1991, and I worked for the Unified Government of Athens-Clarke County for 35 years as a supervisor with the Streets and Drainage division of Public Works Department, which helped me to learn how a city and county operates. I assist with the budget, the decisions with purchases of equipment needed to met the jobs in our department, the installation of the storm drain system, communicate with the citizens daily, and other tasks. I worked effectively to meet the deadline of all projects assigned on a daily basis.

