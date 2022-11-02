•Please give a brief description of your background and why you think you’re best suited for this job.
I have been a resident of Madison County since 1991, and I worked for the Unified Government of Athens-Clarke County for 35 years as a supervisor with the Streets and Drainage division of Public Works Department, which helped me to learn how a city and county operates. I assist with the budget, the decisions with purchases of equipment needed to met the jobs in our department, the installation of the storm drain system, communicate with the citizens daily, and other tasks. I worked effectively to meet the deadline of all projects assigned on a daily basis.
I am best suited for this job because of my background as a citizen of this county, my knowledge of land development, infrastructure of public works in city and county, and budget management. I have seen changes made in Madison County, plus, I desire to see our county progress more, so I am willing to dedicate myself, and work hard to make it happen.
•What do you want to see from the county’s comprehensive land use plan? What is your vision for Madison County over the next 20 years?
I would like to see Madison County transform into a county that will bring in more jobs, along with revenue used to run this county, and lower property tax for all citizens. Hopefully, citizens of this county would want to see change, and they will see that change is good and beneficial to our county.
For the next 20 years for Madison County, I would like to see growth through the fruit of our labor for future generations.
•What do you believe are the two most pressing issues Madison County faces, and what will you do to address those as county commissioner?
One pressing issue for Madison County is land development. I would like to bring my ideas and concerns to the Commission Board so we can work together in making good use of our land in a productive way that be beneficial to the citizens and our future. I would survey the citizens for their feedback and suggestions through town hall meetings so we can work together.
The next issue is the safety of our citizens and community. We know with change and development comes other issues and concerns. Because of my background in public works, I understand the work will need to take place in areas such as upgrading our water, sewer, and storm drain systems. I know with land development comes a rise in population and activities in our county, and this will affect other departments, such as fire and public safety. We will need to show ourselves as “business friendly” for the good of the community.
I believe with my knowledge and understanding of the necessary changes that will need to happen for land development, I can give an explanation to the citizens of Madison County in hopes to gain their support for the necessary changes.
I am grateful for the growth in Madison County, and I just want to be a part of a continual growth to meet the needs of our citizens. Thank you.
