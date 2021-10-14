•Please provide a brief summary of your educational/work/public service background.
I have held many highly demanding leadership jobs, including work in real estate, tourism, retail and customer service, restaurants and catering, office manager, school nutrition director and owner of multiple businesses. The most rewarding work has always been in helping people.
•What makes you the best choice for this position?
I have lived in Madison County all of my adult life. Growing up, we lived right on the Clarke/Madison line. I graduated from Prince Avenue Christian School, then went on to graduate from Athens Technical College with a degree in retail and marketing management. I have seen the struggles of life and the joys of working hard in life, to get to where you want to be.
We may all care about the same issues, but at the end of the day, I can get the job done most effectively and efficiently. I have experience in government paperwork on a local, state and federal level. I have experience in state and federal grant paperwork. I won multiple regional awards year after year in school in math and problem solving. I enjoy challenges and I enjoy solving problems. I care about the future of our great county and I have a determined mindset to get things done. I also have the greatest connection with the people of Hull, because I own and manage retail businesses in Hull. So, I see a great number of people on a daily or weekly basis. I never meet a stranger and have a very approachable personality. I am the most reachable person there is. Just come visit me, call me or message me. I am here for the residents and business owners' voices to be heard.
•What are three concerns you have for Madison County? And if elected, what will you do to address those concerns?
Everything really goes hand in hand as far as the concerns I have. I believe the biggest concern I have for our county is infrastructure. Businesses need sewer, schools need more space and funding, parks and rec need funding, homeowners need better internet, police, fire and EMS need more funding, roads need repair, and the list goes on.
In order to fund all of the projects that need attention, we need revenues. I do not want to keep increasing homeowners, landowners and business owners’ property taxes. Rather, I would like to generate tax revenues from sales taxes. The Hull district is the supreme location to capitalize on revenues from travelers, without making our citizens pay anything extra. In order to get those revenues, we need commercial businesses to build on Hwy. 29 and Hwy. 72. However, we need sewer, good broadband internet, etc. in order for businesses to operate.
The counties around us are doing a great job of generating revenues and keeping property owners’ taxes at a minimum. We can take their lead and capitalize on what they have already started. I am all for agriculture and keeping the county like home, but there needs to be some zoning put in place for commercial areas. We need a long-term plan to keep our agriculture going and small areas set aside along major roadways for commercial use.
I will work very hard to budget properly and assist in getting grants from the state and federal government so we can develop our sewer systems, water lines, broadband internet and roads. All of our public services can benefit from the revenues generated and growth we can achieve. These are all the vital infrastructures we need to help our developing county succeed for future generations. Put me to work and see what I can do! I appreciate all of the loyal supporters that have encouraged me thus far. Tuesday, Nov. 2 is when I need your vote!
