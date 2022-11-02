•Please give a brief description of your background and why you think you’re best suited for this job.
First, I’d like to thank not just our District 5 residents but all our residents in the county. It has been a pleasure serving our community over the past 4 years.
For those who don’t know me or my background, my wife, Rhonda Doster, and I have lived in Colbert for over 26 years. Rhonda retired with 30 years of teaching service at Comer Elementary School. We raised our two sons here and they are graduates of Madison County.
I’ve been a member of Moon’s Grove Baptist church for nearly 25 years and have served in several capacities there. I’ve helped coach at the recreation department, coached the 4-H shooting sports program for over a decade, assisted with local scouting organization, and I’m also a member of Gideons International and Madison County Rotary Club.
Besides being invested in this community for a long time, I am a licensed Professional Engineer in the State of Georgia and have worked in the engineering and construction industry for nearly 30 years. I help design and manage capital improvement projects from roads, bridges, storm drain systems, water systems, sewer systems, jails, recreation facilities, airports, and numerous other public and private facilities. My job is to help local governments create sustainable policy and infrastructure which, of course, is a primary role of a locally elected official. For the last several years, my colleagues on the Board have trusted me to fulfill the Vice Chair role as well.
Why should you vote for me? Government responsibility and daily activities are becoming more and more complicated in trying to balance revenues and expenses, guidelines from state and federal agencies, and citizen’s needs and desires. Based on my professional and life experiences, I believe I am best suited to ask better questions on matters, continue being a helpful resource for staff, and create long term goals to best position us for a better future. I do it at a professional level daily. There is not another candidate that has my qualifications for local service.
For example, when the federal Environmental Protection Agency amended its policy to allow burning of creosote railroad ties in confined boilers and subsequently modifying State EPD issued permits, and after conversing with our residents, I led the commission in adopting resolution supporting the banning of these materials thereby giving our State legislators local government support to pass legislation affecting our community. It could not be addressed at the local level.
I also have led the effort to obtain professional services in developing a proper noise ordinance that is enforceable by staff. Having an understanding of what is legal and proper is critical for local government to provide what’s best for the community.
•What do you want to see from the county’s comprehensive land use plan? What is your vision for Madison County over the next 20 years?
When adopted, the comprehensive plan should be the tool that allows us to create appropriate spaces for agriculture, residential and business/industry. The vision from the comprehensive plan should identify community nodes to base residential/business zones to target the appropriate infrastructure development. We also need to identify ways to lock down agriculture areas that need protection from development pressure.
We have a unique county with six individual cities that we need to support as our community cores. Utilizing these community cores, we can more quickly identify the needs, develop obtainable resources, codify proper ordinances, make proper zoning decisions, and as development comes, enforce the tools to build the best Madison County we can.
My vision is the continuation of small-town America, the same reason most of us chose to live here today. Who doesn’t enjoy riding around knowing you’re in the country with cattle farms, row crops and timber tracts? We should be a little larger in population, a bit more diverse in business/industry offerings, but protect the gem Madison County is today.
•What do you believe are the two most pressing issues Madison County faces, and what will you do to address those as county commissioner?
The biggest pressing issue is always the balance between revenues and expenses.
I was glad to be able to support a roll back of the mileage rate this year based on the financial diligence the board has exercised over the last number of years.
Everyone knows we need to continue to develop and court business to expand our tax base; these activities require water, sewer systems, and high-speed internet development. These systems require massive amounts of capital that is not easy to obtain which is the challenge.
Another key issue is tackling a fair and equitable tool to support lower taxes on family farming. If we can’t develop the proper tools, the local family farm is in danger and I’d hate to see Madison County paved over. We are special.
Lastly, I recognize that all the items I’ve cast a vote for haven’t pleased everyone all the time, but I do appreciate the opportunity to discuss the matters at hand with anyone that has a desire to do so.
Everyone is always welcome to reach out to me: ddoster@madisonco.us or 706-521-2141.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.