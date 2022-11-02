•Please give a brief description of your background and why you think you’re bested suited for this job.
I, Henrietta Gantt “Nell” Browne, was born and raised in Comer. I graduated from Madison County High School and hold a Bachelor of Science degree in Information Technology and an Associates Arts degree in Liberal Arts from Saint Leo University. I also hold an A.A. S. degree in Information Systems Technology from the Community College of the Air Force. I have a number of computer certifications, including the Information Technology Infrastructure Library Framework.
I am a veteran of the United States Air Force. During a 21-year career, I reached the rank of Master Sergeant and traveled all over the world. I am a recipient of the Air Force Meritorious Service Medal for an exemplary career. I served during the Persian Gulf War in for Operation Desert Shield and in Turkey for Operation Provide Comfort. While deployed to Saudi Arabia as a communications security officer, I received a Joint Service Commendation Medal for working with fellow armed services personnel from other branches for negotiating and acquiring communications security material and equipment that helped achieve our mission.
During my tenure I learned to adapt to many cultures and difficult situations, especially as a woman. I held many positions and numerous leadership roles for the Air Force and the Department of Defense. When the Air Force decided to establish a new organization at Langley Air Force Base in Virginia, I was hand-picked to establish and manage all of the information technology requirements and communications infrastructure for the new organization. After retiring from the Air Force, I transitioned to a position as a federal government contract employee, managing a group of Network and Systems Administrators for 10 years. Following that, I transferred to the Defense Information Systems Agency, where I held several key positions. I was responsible for managing, supervising, planning, writing policy, directing, and setting the tone for day-to-day operations within my assigned areas within the agency. Most notably, The chief information officer chose me to spearhead the information technology requirements for the 275 member Advance Party Team for the base realignment and closure operation that was put in place to maintain continuity between the agency and Department of Defense activities.
I cite these specific experiences and responsibilities because this broad background of serving my country has, I believe, given me some special skills and 42 years of experience that I can bring to Madison County government. I was frequently selected to lead or participate with others in challenging tasks and was rewarded for accomplishments that benefitted our country. I want to take on the challenges we have here, and I feel that I am best prepared to be a part of the team of commissioners that will build and improve our infrastructure and our economy. With my background and expertise, I will bring new perspectives toward the solution of Madison County’s challenges.
•What do you want to see from the county’s comprehensive land use plan? What is your vision for Madison County over the next 20-years?
I would like for our land use plan to establish areas of the county designated for growth, and areas designated for preservation. Agriculture is our county’s major employer and producer. We must recognize that people who do not farm will also be moving here, and since we are a big box with four corners, we should be able to accommodate the needs of all who want to live here. We must plan for growth. Therefore, over the next 20 years my vision for Madison County is to improve our infrastructure (roads, internet access, water supply, and sewer, to name a few), establish public transportation, economic growth, affordable housing, grocery stores, recreational activities for children and adults (such as a YMCA), locally owned restaurants, laundromats and entertainment facilities. I would like for Madison County citizens to have the creature comforts they deserve so they don’t have to go to neighboring counties for them.
•What do you believe are the two most pressing issues Madison County faces, and what will you do to address those as county commissioner?
I believe the two most pressing issues in the county are infrastructure (priority to reliable internet service) and economic growth (priority to a grocery store to serve the Colbert, Comer, and Carlton areas). As a county commissioner serving my district, I would look for these as priorities on the agenda for immediate attention. If they are not on the agenda, I would work with our team to get them on the agenda. I already know that these are priorities for people in District 5.
Internet service is a pressing issue to me because we live in a digital world and reliable internet is a must for our farmers, schools, restaurants, banks and homes. Rural areas deserve the same internet service as those areas now receiving quality broadband and fiber optic connectivity.
Economic growth is needed to parallel housing growth so that we can manage our tax base without undue burdens on homeowners. Our towns should have help to build and support their economies. I am especially interested in adding a grocery store to serve those persons in districts four and five. We have two grocery stores in the county, but they are not located conveniently for towns in these districts. Grocery stores are not a nicety; they are an essential. I don’t think we have the foot traffic for a large chain grocery, but I believe that the towns in these districts can benefit from a smaller local grocery. I would strongly advocate for these two issues to support the livelihood and health of the citizens of Madison County.
