Henrietta Gantt ‘Nell’ Browne

•Please give a brief description of your background and why you think you’re bested suited for this job.

I, Henrietta Gantt “Nell” Browne, was born and raised in Comer. I graduated from Madison County High School and hold a Bachelor of Science degree in Information Technology and an Associates Arts degree in Liberal Arts from Saint Leo University. I also hold an A.A. S. degree in Information Systems Technology from the Community College of the Air Force. I have a number of computer certifications, including the Information Technology Infrastructure Library Framework.

