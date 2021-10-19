•Please provide a brief summary of your educational/work/public service background.
My name is June Hawkins, I am running for the city council in Carlton. I have served the public for most of my life. I worked for 30 years as a Registered Nurse in the Emergency Department of Piedmont Athens Regional.
•What makes you the best choice for this position?
I have witnessed the needs of people in the community at times when they were at their most vulnerable. I have always believed health care, quality of life and a since of community are the primary considerations for the wellbeing of a thriving public. I base my pursuit for city council member on these considerations.
•What are two concerns you have for Carlton? And if elected, what will you do to address those concerns?
My concerns for Carlton should not be my concerns, but rather, the concerns of the community. It is important to enlist the people of Carlton to provide input on their concerns, so developing the tools to obtain that input would be crucial. Of course, issues of revitalizing Carlton, tapping into local resources as well as offering adequate utilities and other services are important. Just as important as developing a social connection and a sense of belonging that will create an atmosphere of success. That atmosphere is the same as that of the successful business model that happy employees make for a profitable business.
I look forward to serving the City of Carlton, working with the talented and resourceful city council and our dedicated mayor and learning as much as I can from them. I hope to assist with the growth and prosperity of our amazing community!
