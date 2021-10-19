•Please provide a brief summary of your educational/work/public service background.
I graduated from Travis High School in Austin, Texas and have attended numerous course studies and received numerous certifications over my working career. I am retired from Rindt-McDuff Engineering as an Environmental/Construction Inspector.
•What makes you the best choice for this position?
I have lived in Carlton for over 20 years and I know the reason we chose Carlton to be our home. The way of life in Carlton is something special. There is a fine line between progress and maintaining this way of life. I believe I can help Carlton walk that line.
•What are two concerns you have for Carlton? And if elected, what will you do to address those concerns?
One issue that needs to be addressed is the speeding of vehicles on Carlton streets as well as Hwy. 72. I will communicate with the sheriff’s department to see what can be done with their help as well as pursuing all possibilities to resolve this issue.
The second issue, as I mentioned above, is to help Carlton maintain the way of life enjoyed by our citizens.
