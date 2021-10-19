•Please provide a brief summary of your educational/work/public service background.
I’m Ellyn Trinrud. “Canna-Woman” work hard for you on the Colbert City Council? This woman wants to! Here in “The City of Red Cannas” so many of you have chosen my old corner as the backdrop for special photo memories. There are family portraits on many Madison County walls that have been taken at those “Historic Buildings at 4th & Fourth.” I meet people every day as I work outside who appreciate all the hard effort and love that goes into restoring and saving a 100-year old block such as this. Each brick and doorway holds the history of our city, along with those few precious citizens who can actually say they walked in and out of them years ago. This is the history we need to save. These are the stories we need to share. Those are the people we need to value. Some of our neighbors can tell us all about where we came from. Equally important on Nov. 2, Colbert’s election will help determine where we are going.
•What makes you the best choice for this position?
For the last 24 years, most every month, I have attended council meetings as a citizen. When there I am asking questions, adding to discussions, while always being a supportive part of the process. Though I always feel welcome, I’m only “sitting” in the room watching decisions being made for Colbert. I know it is time for me to really “stand up” and ask for a seat at the table. It is there that my continued hard work can really make a difference. As a member of the city council my obligation would be to represent “you,” making sure that your voices are being heard.
•What are two concerns you have for Colbert? And if elected, what will you do to address those concerns?
I find myself both concerned and celebrating the growth we are experiencing in both Colbert and the surrounding Madison County area. It’s exciting to think of the positive things we could do for existing residents as well as the many new citizens and families moving out to join us.
When the new Racetrac opens across from Athens Tech… there will be fully six four-way lighted intersections between the Athens Perimeter and The Old Colbert Depot. When we moved out from Athens, 24 years ago, it was but a two-lane road lined by an arbor of majestic old trees. We knew it would change.
It’s time to set some pro-active goals and a City Development Plan that anticipates the changes as we see them coming. Such a structure would give us a strong foundation on which to build Colbert’s future while protecting the character of it’s past. With us sitting right on this major growth corridor, it will take planning to maintain the “Small Town Feel” we all love.
I also recognize the need to invest more time and energy into meeting the citizens we represent. To find out who they are and how we can better serve them. We have missed the opportunity to invite them into the process. Through weeks of knocking on doors I have met so many smart, talented and willing people here with much to offer. We must create a city that encourages interaction and a real sense of “community.” I have heard many neighbors express the desire to live in place like that. If elected, I will promote ways we can bring our neighbors together. Our citizens should feel welcome to get involved, and familiar with those of us who represent them on the council for this city we all call home.
It will be with great pride and pleasure that I will do just that, and with your vote… “Canna Woman” can!
