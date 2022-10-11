•Please talk a little about who you are and why you believe you’re a good fit for this role.
My name is Chris Peck. I am a lifelong resident of Madison County, growing up in Hull and living in Colbert since 1997. My family and I attend Colbert 1st Baptist Church where I have served as a deacon. My primary job is with Coca Cola United based in Birmingham, Alabama, but I work mostly from the Athens office. I was on the Colbert City Council for 10 years and was Mayor of Colbert for 12 so, a total of 22 years of Colbert City Council experience. I believe that my knowledge will prove to be valuable to the council.
•What do you like most about Colbert?
I love the people of Colbert and their sense of history, tradition, family and helping those around them. It’s a great place to live and raise a family.
•Please identify two things you’d like to see change, while adding what you will do to make that happen.
The most important thing to me is infrastructure for the citizens of Colbert. Remaining the owner of the water system allows the city to do projects as a stand-alone entity. However, by being the owner it takes us longer because we have limited financial resources. When I was mayor, the city, Piedmont Water, and the Regional Development team in Athens tried for many grants but were always turned down due to various reasons. However, we were always able to continue to improve our system even without the grant money. So, that would continue to be the case if I am elected.
Along with the above item is sewage for the city. But that is a countywide issue that the city can’t tackle alone. There is no way for the city to financially be able to do a city sewage system. It would cripple us in two ways, taking money away from other things that need to get done and move a lot of debt/taxes to the citizens. It will have to be a countywide project of which Colbert could be a big player. Growth is coming as we all see from the new housing going up, but businesses will not come without being able to hook to a sewage system. I would love to see more smaller businesses come into the county and the city. I will do whatever I can to help with that project working with the council and county commissioners to make it happen.
•Red Canna Park has been proposed for the city. Please offer your thoughts on that.
I am not opposed to the park because it needs to be utilized, but the council would need to be smart as to how we go about it.
The park is a major undertaking and the sticker shock of $3 million to get it off the ground has many citizens worried as to how will we pay for it. But the $3 million is what the park committee is hoping to get either via grants or donations and work will be done as money allows. I know the park committee has set themselves up as a non-profit entity but, ultimately the city will be held accountable for what goes on in the park and how to fund it long term. The city had a park fund when I was on the council as mayor so, there were some funds available to do some of the work. Since I have not seen the new 2023 budget so I can’t speak if any funds are still available.
The city has struggled with the park for a long time as to what to do with it and how to revitalize it and the county is having vandalism issues at the parks they maintain so, security and safety has to be a priority.
