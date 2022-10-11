Chris Peck

•Please talk a little about who you are and why you believe you’re a good fit for this role.

My name is Chris Peck. I am a lifelong resident of Madison County, growing up in Hull and living in Colbert since 1997. My family and I attend Colbert 1st Baptist Church where I have served as a deacon. My primary job is with Coca Cola United based in Birmingham, Alabama, but I work mostly from the Athens office. I was on the Colbert City Council for 10 years and was Mayor of Colbert for 12 so, a total of 22 years of Colbert City Council experience. I believe that my knowledge will prove to be valuable to the council.

