•Please provide a brief summary of your educational/work/public service background.
I have lived in this beautiful City of Colbert for seven years after marrying my loving husband, Phillip Fortson. I have served the community most of my life in many capacities. One area of service was as a Neonatal Therapist in the Grady Health System for over 20 years. I obtained my master's degree in education and served both Dekalb and Walton County for 18 years as an educator. I also hold a license in real estate for the state of Georgia. My love for the community allows me to continuously serve Madison County as a member of the Planning and Zoning Committee and as a substitute teacher in the Madison County School District.
•What makes you the best choice for this position?
My background of service to the community and my concerns for the citizens of Colbert will help us all make progress towards a better city. If I have the honor of sitting on the city council of Colbert, I plan to advocate for the citizens needs and their voices to be heard by those making the decisions. My observation of the changes in the community's population and increase of children showed me the need to advocate for a safer community for all citizens to live and play. I will continue to advocate for the citizens of Colbert by seeking out a better water system, helping to protect our environmental and economic system, and to help improve our economy while keeping the small-town values this city has appreciated for many years.
•What are two concerns you have for Colbert? And if elected, what will you do to address those concerns?
I have several concerns as listed in the above question. My two main concerns are the water system (which will help improve the economy) and creating a safer community for all citizens to play and live. While canvassing for my campaign I was able to speak with several citizens about their water problems. Keeping open lines of communication with the people you serve should be a priority. l will help plan a safe, sustainable, successful infrastructure for the present and future. One way to create this plan is by seeking out suitable funding while collaborating with a consulting engineer and county management. Our community has grown a lot over the years with many families having young children. I have been advocating for the city to create a playground for the children who have nowhere to play but in the streets. The city is now looking into appropriating some funds towards a playground, which I support.
