•Please provide a brief summary of your educational/work/public service background.
I am a retired Master Sergeant from the Georgia National Guard with some college education pertaining to my career. I also served in the United States Navy from 1986 to 1990. My responsibilities as Master Sergeant included personnel management and maintenance management. For over five years, I was a maintenance instructor at Fort Stewart. In addition to my career in the Georgia National Guard and assisting the public, I assisted in the coordination of providing military vehicles in the City of Colbert’s Fourth of July Parade. I have participated in the parade for over 10 years. Currently, I enjoy umpiring softball games for the communities in Northeast Georgia and have done so for 14 years.
•What makes you the best choice for this position?
I have lived in the City of Colbert for 28 years. We moved to Colbert because we wanted to raise our children in a smaller community. I currently live with my wife of 32 years and our dog and two cats. As I am now retired, I would like to devote my time to improving the City of Colbert and serving on the city council. With my immense knowledge of the needs of the community, I feel like I am the best choice for the city council position.
•What are two concerns you have for Colbert? And if elected, what will you do to address those concerns?
My first concern is improving the city park behind the Colbert City Cemetery. This improvement would allow all community members to enjoy the park by providing a place where people in the community could connect with each other.
My second concern is improving people’s ability to walk safely in the city. Community members have shown an interest in walking for exercise and getting outside in the area. I would advocate for a long-term plan of installing additional sidewalks in the city for safety and enjoyment in the community.
