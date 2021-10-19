•Please provide a brief summary of your educational/work/public service background.
I am a full-time EMT-A and Firefighter for Barrow County Emergency Services and I work part time with Madison County Emergency Services. I am Captain of the Colbert Volunteer Fire Department. I have lived in Madison County all of my life and I have family rooted all over this county. I strive to continuously provide my assistance in community safety, awareness, and activities.
•What makes you the best choice for this position?
I am interested in running for city council to expand my ability to be active in solving challenges for the City of Colbert and to proactively assist in the growth of Colbert.
•What are two concerns you have for Colbert? And if elected, what will you do to address those concerns?
I would like to invest my time on city council addressing congestion concerns that have arisen regarding traffic flow in front of the elementary school and at the Bread Basket.
I plan to evaluate with the council the best solutions for directing traffic and ensuring even traffic flows that minimally disrupt passing traffic that do not have these places as their destination. I also intend to discuss with the council how to best build our business infrastructure so that we can not only allow community members to have more access to goods and services but to also increase business financial contributions to public services provided within the city.
