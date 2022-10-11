Michelle Cole

Please talk a little about who you are and why you believe you’re a good fit for this role.

Who I am is why I’m an ideal candidate for city council. I’m a wife, a mother, a small business owner with previous corporate experience, an artist, a research fanatic, and a longtime resident of Madison County. Through 14-plus years of marriage to my amazing husband, Keith Cole, I am well versed in the art of compromise. As a mother of two school aged sons, I have the perfect reason to want to see Colbert thrive. As a small business owner, I understand the needs of small businesses. As a former professional in a corporate environment, I have strong communication skills and can navigate easily through rules and regulations. As an artist who works with individuals to realize their visions, I am a skilled listener and know how to ask the right questions. As a research-minded individual, I seek knowledge and strive to fully understand and address issues in a methodical way with consideration for all potential outcomes. As a long-time resident of Madison County, I understand the unique needs and challenges of a small community.

