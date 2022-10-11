Please talk a little about who you are and why you believe you’re a good fit for this role.
Who I am is why I’m an ideal candidate for city council. I’m a wife, a mother, a small business owner with previous corporate experience, an artist, a research fanatic, and a longtime resident of Madison County. Through 14-plus years of marriage to my amazing husband, Keith Cole, I am well versed in the art of compromise. As a mother of two school aged sons, I have the perfect reason to want to see Colbert thrive. As a small business owner, I understand the needs of small businesses. As a former professional in a corporate environment, I have strong communication skills and can navigate easily through rules and regulations. As an artist who works with individuals to realize their visions, I am a skilled listener and know how to ask the right questions. As a research-minded individual, I seek knowledge and strive to fully understand and address issues in a methodical way with consideration for all potential outcomes. As a long-time resident of Madison County, I understand the unique needs and challenges of a small community.
What do you like most about Colbert?
When we began looking to purchase a home in 2019, Colbert was at the top of our list. I attended Colbert Elementary School as a child and have fond memories of Colbert throughout my youth. I love the small-town charm and sense of community where you can still walk next door and borrow a cup of sugar from your neighbor. I love that our people are fiercely independent and self-reliant but also quick to support and lift each other up in times of need. In many ways, Colbert is like stepping back in time to a simpler life, and that is exactly what I want for my family.
Please identify two things you’d like to see change, while adding what you will do to make that happen.
While I love that Colbert is a small town, I also recognize that some growth is necessary for a city to thrive. That growth must be calculated and managed in a way that benefits all residents. Looking through our city ordinances, it becomes clear that most of the decisions made by our city officials have been reactionary. A city cannot thrive without a plan. We must be proactive. If we don’t create a blueprint to manage growth, inevitable growth will overtake our city. Our city council and mayor must work together with the community to develop a plan that will allow Colbert to thrive while also staying true to the heart and soul of our city. As a city council member, I will work with the mayor, other council members, and community members to develop and implement this plan.
Being proactive doesn’t stop with a plan for growth. We also must be proactive in terms of building and maintaining our infrastructure. Currently, there are many issues that need to be addressed. Our streets need repairs, our city buildings need updates and repairs, and our water system is in desperate need of an overhaul. These are issues that impact every single person in Colbert. Our city budget allows for basic repairs, but our needs have grown well beyond our means. Grants are the clear answer to our funding dilemma. There are state and federal funds earmarked for projects like those looming over Colbert, and we must apply for and obtain those grants. As individuals, we pay a large sum of money in state and federal income taxes. It is foolish not to bring that money back to our community. Doing so will not only improve our infrastructure but will also allow more room in the budget for community projects that will enrich our lives. I have the time and the research skills to dedicate to this effort.
Red Canna Park has been proposed for the city. Please offer your thoughts on that.
Red Canna Park will be an incredible, self-sustaining asset to Colbert. In addition to providing much needed recreational space for our community, the park also creates a space for events that will help strengthen our community relationships. The plan to include features that are not currently available in Madison County has the potential to create new opportunities for collaboration between the city and the county, and increased visitors to Colbert will provide more patronage for our businesses. The park also creates greater grant opportunities for Colbert that expand beyond the creation of the park itself. As a member of the Red Canna Park Committee and treasurer of the Red Canna Park Non-Profit Corporation, I welcome all questions or concerns by email at MichelleCole4Colbert@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.