•Please provide a brief summary of your educational/work/public service background.
Born in Madison County, drafted into Military Service in 1966, served in the military police, hold an electrical contractor state license, Colbert Council seat for two years, Colbert Fire Department in the 1970s.
•What makes you the best choice for this position?
l will continue to push for better water supply.
•What are two concerns you have for Colbert? And if elected, what will you do to address those concerns?
Runoff water, streets, low taxes.
