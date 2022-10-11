•Please talk a little about who you are and why you believe you’re a good fit for this role.
I have lived in the City of Colbert for 29 years. In 1993, my family moved to Colbert from Florida because we wanted to raise our children in a smaller and safe community and that was Colbert. I live with my wife Sheila of 33 years and I enjoy spending time with my family and three grandsons. As of 2017, I retired from the Georgia National Guard as Master Sergeant. My work responsibilities were Personnel Management/Maintenance Management. For over five years, I was a Maintenance Instructor at Fort Stewart. In addition to being in the Georgia National Guard and serving the public, I assisted with providing military vehicles in the 4th of July Parade in Colbert for over 10 years. I have a strong interest in serving the Colbert community, and I would like to devote my time as mayor to improving the city. During my time serving on the Colbert City Council, I gained immense knowledge about the community. I saw that there was a need for good leadership of the City of Colbert. Good leadership is imperative for citizens of the community. I have a desire to make the city a better family-oriented place, will advocate for safer streets, and improve the water infrastructure by finding solutions to provide clean water and updated water pipes.
•What do you like most about Colbert?
There are many things I like about Colbert. It is a small town and quiet community, where families have lived for generations. The annual 4th of July Festival and Parade brings the community together and is a tradition of Colbert that has been celebrated for over 50 years.
•Please identify two things you’d like to see change, while adding what you will do to make that happen.
Improved safety for the streets of Colbert: Community members have shown an interest in walking for exercise and getting outside. I would advocate for a long-term plan of installing additional sidewalks in the city for safety and enjoyment in the community. The streets in Colbert are busy at times, which is a safety concern. My ideas and solutions for safety would be to have crosswalks where needed and have another phase of sidewalks completed so that the people in Colbert can walk safely near the streets and businesses.
Capital improvements of Colbert’s water system: The water infrastructure (i.e., water pipes) continuously needs repairs. I will be proposing a plan for those who receive their water from the City of Colbert’s water system to improve on the infrastructure. Part of my plan is to secure grant funding to help the community with its water infrastructure issues.
•Red Canna Park has been proposed for the city. Please offer your thoughts on that.
My number one priority is to continue to work with the Red Canna Park Committee and follow through with the committee and Colbert Community. I feel that it is important that the citizens of Colbert have a place to be with their friends and family and relive what was previously known as the Colbert Community Park. I would like to see the Red Canna Park bring families closer together as they spend more time with each other in their own community. Lastly, I would like to see Colbert’s citizens enjoy the city as much as possible. I am willing to work diligently for the people of Colbert to make that happen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.