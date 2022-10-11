Gregory Magrum

•Please talk a little about who you are and why you believe you’re a good fit for this role.

I have lived in the City of Colbert for 29 years. In 1993, my family moved to Colbert from Florida because we wanted to raise our children in a smaller and safe community and that was Colbert. I live with my wife Sheila of 33 years and I enjoy spending time with my family and three grandsons. As of 2017, I retired from the Georgia National Guard as Master Sergeant. My work responsibilities were Personnel Management/Maintenance Management. For over five years, I was a Maintenance Instructor at Fort Stewart. In addition to being in the Georgia National Guard and serving the public, I assisted with providing military vehicles in the 4th of July Parade in Colbert for over 10 years. I have a strong interest in serving the Colbert community, and I would like to devote my time as mayor to improving the city. During my time serving on the Colbert City Council, I gained immense knowledge about the community. I saw that there was a need for good leadership of the City of Colbert. Good leadership is imperative for citizens of the community. I have a desire to make the city a better family-oriented place, will advocate for safer streets, and improve the water infrastructure by finding solutions to provide clean water and updated water pipes.

