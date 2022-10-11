Tim Wyatt

•Please talk a little about who you are and why you believe you’re a good fit for this role.

I am Tim Wyatt, and I am seeking the mayor position for the City of Colbert. I am originally from Mogadore, Ohio and moved to Hull, Georgia in 1989. I graduated from Madison County High School in 1991. I was employed at McLane Southeast as a truck driver for 24 years and left to start my own trucking company, Wyatt Trucking. I have resided in the City of Colbert for the past 21 years with my wife, Cherri, and our family. Our daughter, Samantha, served in the Army for six years. She and her husband, William Clamp and new baby, Elliott, now reside in Greenville, SC. Our son, Michael, serves in the US Army and currently stationed at FT. Drum. Our youngest son, Levi, currently attends Colbert Elementary School.

