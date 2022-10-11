•Please talk a little about who you are and why you believe you’re a good fit for this role.
I am Tim Wyatt, and I am seeking the mayor position for the City of Colbert. I am originally from Mogadore, Ohio and moved to Hull, Georgia in 1989. I graduated from Madison County High School in 1991. I was employed at McLane Southeast as a truck driver for 24 years and left to start my own trucking company, Wyatt Trucking. I have resided in the City of Colbert for the past 21 years with my wife, Cherri, and our family. Our daughter, Samantha, served in the Army for six years. She and her husband, William Clamp and new baby, Elliott, now reside in Greenville, SC. Our son, Michael, serves in the US Army and currently stationed at FT. Drum. Our youngest son, Levi, currently attends Colbert Elementary School.
I was elected to serve on the city council from 2009-2016. I have served as a volunteer firefighter for 24 years and have been a volunteer firefighter with the City of Colbert for 18 years and was assistant fire chief and fire chief for eight years. I feel my experience and knowledge with the city fully qualifies me for the mayor position.
•What do you like most about Colbert?
I love the City of Colbert for its small-town atmosphere, the location and where neighbors are real neighbors and people work together.
•Please identify two things you’d like to see change, while adding what you will do to make that happen.
The changes I would like to see are more emphasis on infrastructure/water, city streets, etc. I will continue to preserve the history and heritage of our great city.
I would set goals to improve our city streets, right of ways and drainage issues. We would work with Piedmont Water Company to continuously improve water lines and water systems including upgrades on wells and continue the search for better water supply.
•Red Canna Park has been proposed for the city. Please offer your thoughts on that.
The Red Canna Park is a great concern of mine. I am concerned about the expense of upkeep and safety of the property and the future use. Personally, I would like to see the park developed but developed in ways that suits the citizens.
I would appreciate your support at the polls.
