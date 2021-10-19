•Please provide a brief summary of your educational/work/public service background.
My name is Eddie West, and I am running for reelection for Comer City Council District 4. I moved to Comer in 2008 with my wife, Elizabeth. Growing up outside of Atlanta, we believed Comer was a great place to raise a family and start a business. I have two daughters, ages 5 and 10, and am a vested member of this community. Our family attends Comer Baptist Church. Since moving to Comer in 2008, I have always tried to give back to my community in many ways. I have served in the Comer Volunteer Fire Department and Madison County Rescue. In addition, I have also served as a member of the Comer Elementary School Governance Team for three years. I began my service on Comer City Council in 2018.
In addition to giving back through service, I also give back to Comer through my business. I graduated from Nashville Auto Diesel College with an associate’s degree and have worked in the diesel repair industry for 24 years. For the last five years, I have operated my own diesel repair business. West Fleet services is located in Comer and has five employees. My business brings commerce, employment opportunities, and tax revenues to our community.
•What makes you the best choice for this position?
I am the best choice for this position because of my leadership in Comer through public service and business for the last 13 years. Operating my own business gives me the advantage of working within a budget. As a small community, we must work to spend what we have responsibly. Maintaining a balanced budget in the City of Comer is just as important to me as keeping a balanced budget in my own business.
•What are two concerns you have for Comer? And if elected, what will you do to address those concerns?
Rapid growth is a concern in our community for several reasons. While I want our community to grow, I do not want current residents to feel overshadowed by new construction. Growth should be strategic; if we are to welcome new members to our community, we want to maintain the small-town feel that brought them to Comer. If reelected, I will continue to work with the other members of city council to review zoning strategies to promote growth that does not destroy Comer’s charm. I will also work to provide for sensible commercial growth. In line with rapid growth, I am concerned with overwhelming the current city infrastructure. If reelected, we have the opportunity to use a combination of LMIG, SPLOST and CARES Act funds in a responsible way and work to obtain further grants to improve the city’s infrastructure.
The sensible growth and stability of the City of Comer is just as important to me and my family as it is to yours. I hope to earn your vote in the upcoming election.
