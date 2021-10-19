•Please provide a brief summary of your educational/work/public service background.
I went through the Madison County School System until eleventh grade, and graduated from Stephenson High School in Dekalb County. I went to Southern Polytechnic State University then joined the Navy. I served six years primarily as a nuclear engineering lab technician on the USS Nimitz. I currently work at the University of Georgia as a boiler operator. I am new to this type of public service.
•What makes you the best choice for this position?
I don't know if I am "the best choice," because I don't know what's best for everyone. I plan to listen to anyone who has a concern, consider all the information I can get hold of, and vote according to the consensus of district four. If that sounds like what someone wants from a representative, then I might be best for them.
•What are two concerns you have for Comer? And if elected, what will you do to address those concerns?
Participation and utilities.
I've been surprised by how few people I've seen at city meetings I've been to so far. Hopefully that is a reflection of residents being very happy with the way the city is now, but I worry it might be from people feeling that they aren’t needed, they can’t have a personal influence on the city, or that local government isn't important enough for their limited free time. I want to talk to people and learn why participation is low, then come up with a plan if it’s a problem.
For utilities, I think we could use better internet and phone service. Right now, most of Comer has one or two options which isn’t much competition, so not much incentive for better service. I want to talk to providers about improving options or looking into municipal broadband. I've always had reliable service with local water and power, I think it would be good to have a local internet option.
