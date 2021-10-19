•Please provide a brief summary of your educational/work/public service background.
I am Sherman Mattox, and I am a long-term resident of Comer. I am married and have been with my wife for 43 years. We have seven children, five girls and two boys, and seven grandchildren. I was raised on Madison Street of Comer and currently reside on Clairmont Ave. Comer is my home.
•What makes you the best choice for this position?
I am semi-retired and conduct contract work. I graduated from Madison County High School in 1974. Currently, I serve as the associate pastor of Holly Creek Baptist Church and I am truly a man of God.
•What are two concerns you have for Comer? And if elected, what will you do to address those concerns?
If elected as District 1 City Council representative, I would like to ensure that street lights are installed on streets that are not well-lit; fire hydrants are frequently flushed and cleaned; roads are repaired and paved throughout the city; and the city park, Arnold’s Park, is fixed up so it is enjoyable and usable by children and residents; plan events that foster community involvement and establish a sense of community. Lastly, and most importantly, I would listen to the residents in my zoned district and serve as their voice in the city. I will be a servant leader. I will do what is needed to meet the needs and listen to the residents in my district for the overall betterment of Comer. I am asking that when you come to the poll, vote for Sherman Mattox. If you want to see Comer enhanced, then Sherman Mattox is your representative for sure!
