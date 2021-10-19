•Please provide a brief summary of your educational/work/public service background.
I grew up in a small town outside of Rome, Georgia. Shortly after graduating from the University of Georgia, I moved and began farming here, and made Comer my home. I’ve been a certified volunteer fireman in the county for 23 years. I have served on the Comer City Council for 14 years, 10 of which I was appointed mayor pro tem. With Jody Blackmon’s move to utilities superintendent, I have taken on the responsibilities of mayor since June of 2021.
•What makes you the best choice for this position?
It has been a great privilege to serve on this council, especially overseeing the water and sewer department. Providing clean and safe water to our citizens has been a priority for me. Since I am the only candidate with experience, and the only one that has any involvement with city business, I feel it makes me the best candidate for the job.
•What are two concerns you have for Comer? And if elected, what will you do to address those concerns?
Financially, the city is in the best shape it has ever been. This has been done by hiring the right people and allowing them to do their job. My plans are to keep the city running efficiently with the employees that we have, and keep safety as a top priority. Whether it is public safety with our police force, or the safety of our citizens’ drinking water, we have the personnel to maintain our high standards and achieve our high goals for our community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.