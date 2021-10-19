•Please provide a brief summary of your educational/work/public service background.
Greetings, I’m Joey L. Wilbon and I’m running for Mayor of Comer. My background is simple, I’ve lived in Comer all of my life and I graduated from Madison County High School in 2002. I’ve worked various jobs in my lifetime to support my young family; however, for the last five years, I’ve been with the University of Georgia as a paratransit driver. I do not have an extensive background in direct public service, I pride myself on being an advocate for all people, especially the underdog, and my community which is why I’m running for Mayor of Comer.
•What makes you the best choice for this position?
Comer needs an improved direction to ensure we do not become a forgotten, irrelevant, or unheard of town whose future generations leave for college and other opportunities and never return. I care about my community’s future, my family’s future, and our relevancy in Madison County as well as the surrounding counties. Comer shouldn’t just be a place to pass through or around going some place else but a stop in and spend some time kind of relaxing destination. I, with the support of community members who care about Comer’s future, can lead this forward movement into the 21st century by ensuring those caring voices are heard. I’ll meet the challenge and work with my constituents to capture their concerns and seek ways to solve our problems.
•What are two concerns you have for Colbert? And if elected, what will you do to address those concerns?
Meeting this challenge will give me the opportunity to address some of my ongoing concerns for Comer which includes city management, infrastructure and community recreation. And, if elected, I plan to address each of these concerns by seeking funding to improve water systems, roadways, crosswalks, affordable housing, and safety issues. I also plan to address community needs which includes, park improvements, bringing back a local grocery store, and bringing the community together on a more regular basis to bring about relationship building and community involvement. My goal is to, “Move Comer Forward into the 21st Century.” Thank you. Vote Joey Wilbon Mayor of Comer
