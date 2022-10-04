A “Meet-the-Candidates Afternoon Social” will be held Sunday, Oct. 16, from 4 to 7 p.m. in Comer.
“Every candidate that has registered for election in Madison County is invited,” organizers said. “There will be no debate, only a chance for each candidate to give a 5-minute talk on why they should receive support from the voters and have an opportunity for one-on-one conversations with the public.”
