Conolus Scott

•Please summarize your background and why you are the best choice for the position?

I am a family man and a faithful Christian, dedicated to democratic principles. I have a degree in business management, and I worked in manufacturing as an operational manager for 25 years. I then ran my own business for 14 years. I have been an active citizen involved in county government, and currently serve as Chair of the Madison County Planning Commission. I have a positive attitude, fueled by my faith. My life has been profoundly shaped by my upbringing. My parents taught me that we are on this earth to serve one another. I am the best choice for this position because of my honesty, integrity and my belief that public servants are elected to serve the citizens and not themselves.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.