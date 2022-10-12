•Please summarize your background and why you are the best choice for the position?
I am a family man and a faithful Christian, dedicated to democratic principles. I have a degree in business management, and I worked in manufacturing as an operational manager for 25 years. I then ran my own business for 14 years. I have been an active citizen involved in county government, and currently serve as Chair of the Madison County Planning Commission. I have a positive attitude, fueled by my faith. My life has been profoundly shaped by my upbringing. My parents taught me that we are on this earth to serve one another. I am the best choice for this position because of my honesty, integrity and my belief that public servants are elected to serve the citizens and not themselves.
•Please describe two legislative acts you will push for if elected to serve in the 2023 Georgia General Assembly?
I will promote common sense legislation. There are two important discussions in the legislature that I believe are high priority.
It is past time to fully expand Medicaid, as most states have already done. Georgia has passed up $3 billion each of the past seven years to fully expand Medicaid. Eighty percent of Georgians support doing this. Nine percent of the money is paid by federal dollars — our tax money — that instead is going to other states. Accepting this money will help our rural hospitals survive, will lower insurance premiums and provide health care for hundreds of thousands of poor and elderly people.
Housing affordability, especially for moderate and low-wage workers, is under discussion now by the Georgia House Study Committee on Regulation, Affordability and Access to Housing. I will review the committee’s recommendations and look for ways to advocate for legislation that provides state incentives and flexibility for local areas to improve housing affordability.
•Please speak about your value system. What is important to you, and what will you do as a legislator to uphold those values?
As stated above, my personal values are based on service to others and faith in God. My legislative values are to work for common sense legislation. I will look for people-oriented policy over partisan politics. My “Georgians Can’t Wait” value statements are:
Health care is a necessity that many cannot afford. Expanding Medicaid will be a step forward.
Our economy must be structured to benefit all Georgians, not just a few at the top. We can bring 21st century jobs and products to our district that provide benefits for everyone.
We should make it easier to vote and secure the integrity of our elections. Secured and convenient drop boxes will make it easier for busy people to vote.
Food security for all Georgians begins with support for our farm producers, continues with improved access to fresh, healthy food and encourages good nutrition for better health.
Schools are the cornerstones of our communities. Teachers should be given moderate raises each session until parity with other mid-level management positions is achieved.
If elected, I will not waiver on these values, and I will not engage in partisan politics.
•What are your biggest concerns for Madison County, and what will you do to help the county navigate its challenges?
As a state senator for District 47, I must be concerned with the entire district that all face many challenges.
My concerns for Madison County: Madison County is facing big changes with regards to growth. We must be a vibrant community with sound infrastructure (water, sewer, high speed internet, safe roads, etc) that can support our increase in population. Residential growth needs to be focused in our existing towns and limit commercial and industrial growth to specific areas that do not hurt our natural resources.
We need a business licenses system for all commercial and industrial businesses. This would help our tax base and force our county leaders to do their due diligence before allowing any industry into such a rural county.
I am concerned that we are spending our monies in other counties, therefore growing their tax revenue and putting more burden on Madison County taxpayers.
I am concerned that home owners and small farmers cannot afford increases in property taxes and are being displaced by large, industrial farm operations, most of whose profits go to corporate offices.
I am concerned that we don’t have infrastructure in place to attract business and industry in proper locations and that we are not weighting the impact of large non resident commercial farms.
We have many challenges facing us, but none more important than we need to establish trust in our leadership and a belief that they are working to support all citizens and not one segment of the population.
How can I help: Provide leadership to help attract the type of business and industry for rural communities. Help secure funds for infrastructure improvements to support these businesses. Work closely with local, Senate and legislative delegation of District 47 to provide for their needs.
