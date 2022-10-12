Frank Ginn
Georia State Senate

•Please summarize your background and why you are the best choice for the position?

I live on our fifth generation family farm here in Madison County and love the people in our community. As an engineer, I love to serve the public and solve problems for people, which I started doing in my career for Jackson EMC. I worked for years in the Neese District office and eventually left Jackson EMC to become the first city manager in Royston. During my tenure there, I learned a lot about local government and how we could make government more efficient and reduce taxes. I went on to eventually manage the City of Sugar Hill and our adjoining Franklin County. My work there paid big dividends to those residents with better service and lower taxes. Over the two decades in local government, I learned a lot about how to improve government and make it accountable to the citizens. When unemployment in Georgia was 14 percent and people were hurting, I decided I could help our citizens and decided to run for the Senate. Results make the difference. During my tenure we have become the number one state in the nation for business, reduced our unemployment to less than three percent, fully funded our schools, voted to reduce income tax by 17 percent, eliminated the state property tax, refunded over $1 billion to the taxpayers just this year, protected the rights of parents to raise their children as they see fit, passed legislation to protect the lives of the unborn, and fought to strengthen your constitutional rights. Education, experience, effort and proven performance make me the best choice to serve as your Senator in the 47th District.

