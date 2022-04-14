The Broad River Bridge on Hwy. 281 will soon be replaced, with traffic detoured to Hwy. 191 and Hwy. 29 for up to 320 days.
Concerned citizens filled the county commissioners’ meeting room Monday evening to hear about the project. Representatives from the Georgia Department of Transportation were on hand, along with local officials from the sheriff’s office, EMS and fire services.
DOT representative Brandon Ramey told the crowd that work on the new bridge can begin 30 days after the state signs off on the project with the contractor, ER Snell, but he noted that official word hadn’t been received as of Monday, April 11. He said the tentative project start is May 9, but that may not be the exact starting date.
Commission chairman Todd Higdon told Ramey and fellow DOT representative Justin Churchwell that the public needs at least two weeks of clear warning with road signs before the detour is implemented, and Ramey said there will be considerable signage to make the start date clear.
Ramey said the DOT will spend $4.78 million to replace the bridge, which is state maintained, along with the highway. The project will include attention to the river and not harming three endangered species. The bridge will be 430 feet in length, 40 feet wide and 10 feet higher than the current structure. The DOT is not straightening the curves before the bridge.
“It will be taller, longer and wider than what currently exists,” said Churchwell. “It will take some of the dip out.”
The DOT officials said the new structure will be safer than the current, narrow bridge, with more room for vehicles. The bridge, which has an estimated 700-to-800 vehicles a day, will be similar in design to other bridges the DOT has replaced in the past five years.
Churchwell said the lifespan of the bridge is slated for 70 years but will be designed to last 80 to 100 years.
While the project is scheduled to take 320 days to complete, Ramey said ER Snell, which didn’t have a representative on hand Monday, has estimated the project can probably be completed in closer to 280 days. There are monetary penalties for the contractor if the business fails to meet the 320-day deadline.
Sheriff Michael Moore complimented Harrison-area citizens who attended the meeting for being a well-behaved community that doesn’t require a lot of police response. He noted that his department has responded to the area 24 times this year. He was asked if department might let the Royston Police Department have a Madison County deputy to cover the area, and Moore replied that his office is short-staffed and can’t do that. But he said his department has good relations with departments in other counties, and they help each other on calls as needed. There are also a couple of law officers living in the Harrison area who can respond to major emergencies if needed off duty.
EMS director Bobby Smith and Danielsville Fire Chief Marc Perry reiterated Moore’s point about assistance from others, noting that emergency and fire services also have mutual aid agreements with departments in surrounding counties.
One resident expressed concern for her elderly mother with heart issues and what the detour will mean for response times to her in case of an emergency. Officials said there will be an effect on response times, but they don’t think it will be drastic. Smith noted that he drove both Hwy. 281 and the 13.7-mile detour route Monday and noted that it took him four additional minutes to reach his destination with the detour.
Officials noted that there are first responders in the Harrison community who can also assist in medical emergencies and be on the scene before the ambulance arrives.
Higdon used the meeting as an opportunity for a couple of public service announcements. He noted that Madison County Deputy Clerk Lacey Baker has spent considerable time documenting all the unnamed, private drives in Madison County and has found 270 in all. He said blue road signs have been ordered for the roads, which will help emergency personnel find their way to calls in a timelier fashion when help is needed. He emphasized that every residence in the county needs a clearly marked 911 sign. He urged residents to make sure they have one.
The chairman also pointed out that the county is in dire need of new volunteer firemen, adding that it’s a great way to serve your community. Those interested can email madisoncountyrescue.ga@gmail.com.
Higdon also said maintenance of county roads in the Harrison area will continue without any interruption during the project.
More updates on the project will be provided in The Journal as they are available.
