Ryan Melton was the long-time Madison Area Resource Team coordinator.
He was known for helping others.
“Ryan was very special, because he was always hands on and if I needed somebody, he’d say, I’ll be right down there, and here he comes,” said Madison County Food Bank Director Bobbie Rooker, who laughed and remembered how he would bring in buttons for her to sew on his shirts. “He was a special guy and he was a really close friend. I still miss him.”
Melton took his own life on July 14, 2021.
A memorial service was held for Melton in the pavilion of Madison County Memorial Park Sept. 29, with those on hand putting green pins on their shirts in recognition of “Mental Health Awareness Week” and gathering in a circle on a sunny, windy day to remember Melton and wishing for kindness and understanding for those struggling with mental issues.
A stone in honor of Melton has been placed by the pavilion at the park in recognition of Melton’s service to Madison County.
Carol Barnes remembered how Melton was eager to help people. She said he helped her when she was dealing with a health issue, doing various tasks, including cutting down a tree. She said he was very attentive to other people, no matter who they were.
“He would ask, how are the kids doing?” said Barnes. “He watched them from late elementary through school. He knew every cat’s name. He just knew everything about everybody.”
“If it was special to you, it was special to him,” said mentor director Shirley Aaron, who said Melton was “a good friend, a great mentor, and an example of Christ’s love for people.”
Melanie Berryman knew Melton for many years.
“I’d say he was one of my closer male friends, more like a brother,” she said.
Tammy Dalton, a charter member of MART and the executive director of Friends of Advantage, said Melton was “very caring about the children of the county and the people.”
She said she was didn’t know Melton’s reasons for taking his life, but she said, “I know there’s hope for others going through this.”
“He was a good man, and he was good for our community and helped a lot of people,” said Dalton.
Melton’s wife, Melissa “Missy” Melton, said she was honored to have people gather to remember Ryan, and she said she knew he would be grateful as well.
“He loved feeling like he was part of Madison County,” said Melton. “And he loved all y’all. I miss him. I’ll be honest, I’m still angry a lot of the time. He didn’t realize who and what he was. He had no concept of his potential and what he did. But that’s what mental illness, mental struggles, emotional struggles are. He would be honored today.”
