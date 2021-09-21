Madison County will observe “Mental Health Awareness Week” Oct. 3-9.
Friends of Advantage and the Madison County are urging citizens to support mental health awareness by purchasing a big green bow from Chamber member Danielsville Florist and display on your business, home, door, mailbox or tree to show support for mental health awareness.
For each purchase of a bow, $2 will be donated to Friends of Advantage for the Mental Health Awareness Campaign to help fund unmet needs that are not covered by government, insurance, grants or families.
To make donations or for more information, visit www.friendsofadvantage.org.
A virtual candlelight vigil will be held Sunday Oct. 3 at 7 p.m. Attend virtually at www.facebook.com/Advantagecommunity
Tammy Dalton, Friends of Advantage Executive Director, noted that one in five individuals will experience mental health issues in any given year.
“Mental health does not discriminate, as it touches all walks of life,” she said. “It not only affects the individual, but also family, friends, neighbors, and our community at large.”
For more information, contact Dalton at 706-296-8086.
