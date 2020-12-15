The Madison County Mentor Program hosted the monthly Chamber of Commerce coffee Dec. 10 in the PLC 2 meeting room at the county school board office.
Mentors past and present were recognized, with some sharing what mentoring has meant to them. There was a wide array of food, door prizes and JoBeth Guest entertained the audience on the keyboard.
Mentor program director Shirley Aaron led the event, recognizing many who have supported the program over the years. She thanked mentors and advisors Michael Williams and Ryan Melton and adviser Anna Strickland, the director of the Chamber of Commerce. Strickland said that she has signed up to mentor a Madison County student and she encouraged others to sign up as well. Hundreds of students are on a waiting list for an adult mentor, but there aren’t enough volunteers.
Aaron recognized those who have helped the program since its inception, including Beth Coker and Melanie Berryman and program supporter Brenda Abdel-Hafez. She recognized mentors whose mentees graduated in May: Kelli Dixon, Jane Fitzpatrick, Jill Fortson, Ryan Melton, Loren Metts, Zach Mitcham, Amanda Sailors, Sherry Shelton and Brad Sikes.
Aaron recognized behind-the-scenes helpers for the mentor program, including Strickland, Berryman, Montie Burroughs, Olivia Hanson and Dale Kenner.
Those who helped put on the Mentor breakfast Dec. 10 were Berryman, Abdel-Hafez, Kenner, Joanna Bost, Beth Coker, Marta Garland, Karen Harrison, Pam Weaver and Gail Cochran.
Aaron was also recognized by Superintendent Williams for her work in overseeing the mentor program.
Those on the mentor advisory board for 2020-21 are Monica Allen, Katelynn Bennett, Tracey Crawford, Tracy Hebenton, Tonya Hill, Ryan Melton, Teddi Shriner, Anna Strickland, Tara Thomas and Michael Williams.
Those who are interested in mentoring a Madison County student can call 706-338-3689 or email mcmentor@madison.k12.ga.us
