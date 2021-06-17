Eight of the students in the Class of 2021 who graduated May 29 were able to do so, at least in part, due to the fact that they had a mentor, a volunteer who came to visit them, encouraged them along the way and were just there for them.
And three of those mentors were able to get together with mentor coordinator Shirley Aaron and The Journal recently to celebrate that important milestone for their mentees.
“All of those students struggled in one way or another at one time, and there’s no doubt they all benefitted from having a mentor,” Aaron said.
Aaron also had kind word for each of the three who attended the luncheon.
“Patti (Dobbs) is always faithful to her mentee,” Aaron noted, adding that this is Dobbs’ second mentee to graduate from high school. Aaron said Dobbs always made a point of meeting with her mentee, Nina Smith, before or after school so she wouldn’t have to miss any classes. Smith was also a REACH scholar – and the Class of 2021 was the third class to include these scholars. REACH is a Georgia scholarship program that is needs-based, pairing the chosen students with a mentor and providing them the support they need to graduate from high school and be able to afford to go on to obtain their post-secondary education. The program began in 2014.
Smith, like the other three REACH scholars in that class, was matched with Dobbs in the eighth grade.
Dobbs said Nina was more reserved than her first mentor, who she had been paired with when she was in elementary school, but Dobbs said they bonded over their shared love for animals.
“She worked hard to graduate and it was really cool to be there for the ceremony,” Dobbs said. She said that Nina plans to take a year off and work, but she has plans to go to SCAD (Savannah College of Art and Design).
“She’s very artistic and talented,” Dobbs said. “I’m proud of her.”
Mentor Leslie Hardman is a retired Comer Elementary school teacher and she was paired with mentee Martavian Cooper in 2013. Martavian is her second mentee and she has been with the mentor program since 2008.
“Leslie has been with Martavian since elementary school,” Aaron said. “She was determined to see him graduate and up until his senior year he was doing OK,” Aaron said. “Covid threw him, along with a lot of other students, for a loop, and it took lots of help and prayers from her and others to see him through, but she did.”
Hardman said she encouraged Martavian to reach out to his teachers and let them know of the issues he was having, such as with broadband service during remote learning. And with his permission, she reached out to the school counselors and others on his behalf for advice on how best to help and encourage him.
“When he wanted me to be there (to see him), I made sure I was,” Hardman said. “A lot of times it’s just important to show up. So I tried my best to do that.” She said her favorite thing about Martavian is his smile.
“I was always happy to earn one of those,” she said. “He has matured from a little boy into a fine young man and I’m proud of him.” She said they stay in touch by text and he plans to attend Bethany College to continue his education.
Ken Morgan (known as Coach Morgan to most), was paired with his mentee, Owen Hebenton, in February, just a few months before graduation. Aaron said though Morgan didn’t have much time with Owen, he has had several mentees since becoming a mentor in 2013 and has always been good to “come through” for a student when called upon or there’s an immediate need. She said Morgan has started with most of his mentees when they’re in middle school, which can be challenging time for both the student and the mentor.
Morgan said it’s just a matter of meeting the mentee where they are in that period of adolescence.
Morgan said he only met several times with Owen, but enjoyed the time he did get to spend with him. He said Owen was not into sports, but was more interested in music and basically looking to fit in. He said he is a great young man and just needed someone to spend a little time with him.
All three said they were proud of their mentoring experiences and would be willing to continue with another student.
Other mentors who had graduating students this year were: Morgan Bouwsma (Jesse Baughcum, a REACH scholar), Dr. Joseph Goodroe (Malachi Huth, a REACH scholar), Jerry King (Ever Osorio-Cabrera, a REACH scholar), Carey Metts (Andrew Parten) and Loren Metts (Allison Page).
The mentoring program is always looking for more mentors. Mentors are required to have a background check and agree to spend at least two hours per month with their mentee.
The mentoring program is sponsored by the Madison County Chamber of Commerce and the Madison Area Resource Team (MART).
For more information about the mentoring program in Madison County, email Mentor Coordinator Shirley Aaron at saaron@madison.k12.ga.us or call 706-338-3689.
