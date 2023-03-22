The Madison County Journal is searching for a new editor.
Zach Mitcham will resign from the position effective June 2 after 25 years in the role and 27 years with MainStreet Newspapers Inc.
“This job has been so rewarding in so many ways,” said Mitcham. “I became editor at 25 and feel like I kind of grew up in this place, shaped by the work. I have enjoyed getting to know so many people over the years. I’ve watched many kids grow up and become parents themselves and then photographed their kids at various events. I feel linked to this community in a deep way, so it’s hard to leave this role, but it feels like an appropriate point in life to make a change.”
Mitcham has been working a second part-time job with HireSmart Virtual Employees and HireSmart Cares for several months, and he will take on a full-time position with the company, owned by Madison County residents Mark and Anne Lackey, in the summer. HireSmart links U.S. businesses with online employees in the Philippines.
“I decided I would make a change and when I inquired about a full-time position with Mark and Anne, they took me up on the offer, hiring me full time,” he said. “They are successful business owners and have a nonprofit (HireSmart Cares) that has a mission of helping kids, both in the U.S., especially in Madison County, as well as the Philippines, through scholarships and other philanthropic initiatives. I’m excited to have a role to play in their for-profit and nonprofit endeavors.”
Mitcham said the editor’s position is a big-time commitment, requiring a lot of work, but it also offers satisfaction in its mission: providing solid information about a community for its citizens.
He said he’s interested in helping his successor learn about the position in any way possible.
“It’s extremely important to me that Madison County have a quality newspaper, and so I want to help the next person in this role as much as possible,” said Mitcham, who can be contacted at zach@mainstreetnews.com.
Those interested in being considered for the position can send their resume and writing samples to MainStreet co-publisher Mike Buffington at mike@mainstreetnews.com.
