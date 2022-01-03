A MLK Jr. Day march will be held Monday, Jan. 17 at Watson Mill Bridge State Park.
The event, sponsored by the Madison County Pastors and Layman’s Fellowship, will begin at noon with the march at 12:30 p.m. through the old covered bridge at the park. There will be remarks following the march. The public is invited to attend.
