Canella

Canella is looking for her “furever home.”

 Photo submitted

If you have seen the Madison Oglethorpe Animal Shelter’s social media pages recently, “we are out of space” and “we are overflowing” seem to be the common theme.

Since MOAS is a nonprofit open-intake shelter, it tends to run full, but lately the shelter has seen a definite uptick in numbers.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.