If you have seen the Madison Oglethorpe Animal Shelter’s social media pages recently, “we are out of space” and “we are overflowing” seem to be the common theme.
Since MOAS is a nonprofit open-intake shelter, it tends to run full, but lately the shelter has seen a definite uptick in numbers.
“Our dog runs are full, with many at double occupancy, and our puppy pits and cat cages are full as well,” director Erica Hendrix says. “Our wonderful foster homes are also full and we are constantly recruiting more. One way to look at trends is to compare our year-to-date numbers. For example, in 2022, we had 1,300 animals surrendered to us between January and the end of July, but this year it was 1,493 in this same period, which is almost a 15% increase.”
“Last month, we had one day where we had 31 puppies surrendered in a span of two hours,” she continues. “We sent 42 dogs to an adoption event last May, and before our transport team even arrived at the event, all the runs we had just opened were full again with dogs. We have not had one empty run for more than eight hours in the past 15 months.”
The typical animals seen include injured ones and several who have been starved or have skin issues due to flea/mite infestations.
These animals end up dumped in people’s driveways or near their homes in isolated country locations and are then brought into the shelter. Others are surrendered because people can’t afford to care for them or are losing their homes and can’t take pets with them.
“It has been very sad to witness,” Hendrix says. “People are abandoning their pets in record numbers these past few months.”
She encourages the use of multiple shelter programs put in place to help the stray animal population, save animals and provide better care for family pets — all part of the shelter’s mission.
One example is the trap-neuter-return (TNR) program where people can trap feral cats humanely and MOAS will spay/neuter and vaccinate the cats at no charge as long as they can be safely returned or relocated elsewhere. Those interested in learning more about TNR can visit https://www.moaspets.com/feral-animals.
MOAS has received many grants for its Spay it Forward program as well, which enables them to spay/neuter the community’s pets for free. The program and application can be found at https://www.moaspets.com/spayitforward.
“What I really want our community to know is that spaying or neutering their pets not only prevents unwanted babies but also helps decrease the spread of disease,” Hendrix adds. “I cannot tell you how many people bring in litters of puppies or kittens that are sick.”
Other services offered to provide better care include a community pet food bank to help those who can’t afford pet food, monthly low-cost vaccine clinics and low-cost heartworm treatment.
ADOPTIONS AND VOLUNTEERING
MOAS has been running several adoption specials since it’s still at “max capacity.” But most recently Roddy Sturdivant, a donor and supporter, offered to pay for all adoption fees for animals adopted through Sept. 8.
One dog searching for her “furever home” is Canella, a nearly three-year-old Labrador mix who arrived at the shelter in February with an older dog named Canello.
Both were owner-surrendered and spent time in foster care before coming back to the shelter. Canello has since been adopted; Canella was adopted but returned to the shelter at no fault of her own.
Canella is known as the “most adorable and affectionate” pup and loves every human. She is also well-behaved, dog-friendly, walks great on a leash and does well with cats and small critters. She is spayed and up to date on all her vaccines and heartworm prevention.
Available animals like Canella can be viewed on the shelter’s website at https://www.moaspets.com/adoptionapp, or visited in person Sunday — Tuesday noon to 4 p.m. and Wednesday to Saturday noon to 5 p.m.
Can’t adopt? There are many options to help the shelter’s animals whether it be donating necessary supplies, or volunteering.
Volunteering can include laundry and other chores, socializing the animals, or taking photos so they can be added to animals’ adoption profiles.
“We love community involvement and are always looking for more volunteers,” Hendrix says. “Folks can stop by anytime the gate is open to fill out a volunteer form and get started helping.”
Learn more about how to help animals find their furever homes at https://www.moaspets.com/ under the “Ways to Help” tab.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.