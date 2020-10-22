The Madison-Oglethorpe Animal Shelter (MOAS) board of directors has hired a new shelter director.
Andrew Kitchens has been named director after a national following Shaina Knight’s resignation in September. Kitchens graduation from the University of Georgia in 2013 with a bachelor’s degree in biology and has always had a passion for working with animas, according to a MOAS press release.
After graduating from college, he created and managed a shelter dog training program based at Lee Arrendale State Prison, teaching inmates how to train companion animals, while giving the inmates the necessary skills for employment after return to society.
Kitchens also managed various departments at a non-profit organization that trains shelter animals as service animals for veterans with disabilities. Kitchens said he hopes to utilize his extensive skills in management, animal care and training and in fundraising to help the shelter continue to grow and develop.
He and his wife, Danielle, moved back to Athens in 2019 when she began school at UGA’s College of Veterinary Medicine.
In his spare time, Kitchens enjoys being outside with their pets and working on projects around the house.
While Oct. 19 was his first official day as director, many may have already met him as he hit the ground running immediately, working on a part-time basis during the transition, shelter officials noted.
“In looking for a new director, the search committee focused on finding someone who not only brought substantial experience to the table, but who would also bring vision, initiative and enthusiasm to help take the shelter to the next level,” Board President Sherrie Hines noted. “The board has already been extremely impressed by Mr. Kitchen’s leadership and we are excited to explore his new ideas for how the shelter can continue to grow. While Covid-19 has limited our opportunities to hold in-person events, we are planning a virtual meet and greet with our new director on Nov. 1. More details will be available on our website and everyone is invited to attend.”
Hines also noted that the board could “not prouder of the efforts of all the shelter staff, especially Shelter Manager Lorah Patman, to continue the great work of the shelter during this transition.”
“The entire MOAS team has gone above and beyond and we are all excited about what the future holds,” Hines said.
