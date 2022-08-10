At the shelter

This German Shepherd was a stray found in Lexington off Sandy Cross Road a few weeks ago. Call the shelter during normal business hours to reclaim or for more information. 706-795-2868.

The Madison Oglethorpe Animal Shelter is searching for a new director.

Andrew Kitchens resigned from his position as MOAS director effective July 28 to attend the University of Georgia College of Veterinary Medicine.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.