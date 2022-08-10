The Madison Oglethorpe Animal Shelter is searching for a new director.
Andrew Kitchens resigned from his position as MOAS director effective July 28 to attend the University of Georgia College of Veterinary Medicine.
Shelter board president Sherrie Hines said Kitchens did an incredible job as director, including sending more than 1,235 cats and dogs sent to safety with Northern rescues and reducing the average shelter stay for animals to 30 days.
“One of the things that Andrew will definitely be known for is that he set up all these great transport relationships, and so we just have animals leaving on a weekly basis, where we used to have transports every few months,” said Hines. “Now, we’re able to have them go on a weekly basis, and so that makes it so much easier for us to manage our population.”
Kitchens also oversaw a partnership with the UGA College of Veterinary Medicine for fourth-year veterinary students to assist with the MOAS spay/neuter clinic.
Hines said Carissa Abbs, interim director; and Mickey Kennedy, office manager, are “a great dynamic duo” and doing well while the search for a new director is conducted.
“I think they’re going to do a fantastic job until we’re able to make a decision on the full-time director,” said Hines.
The shelter has been closed this week due to staff shortages but was scheduled to reopen Thursday.
Hines said the MOAS director’s position is very demanding and that the shelter is looking nationwide for a director.
“This is a really demanding position that really requires a lot of the applicants, not just the dealing with people but the high volumes of animals and also having a lot of other skills like grant writing,” she said. “We are trying to make sure we take our time and we get the best person for the position. So we’re leaving it open to candidates to see if they have a different set of skills that they bring to the position before we make any final decision.”
Interested applicants can learn more about the position and apply online at www.moaspets.com/shelter-director
Despite the challenges of covid and budgetary constraints, the shelter has had success the past couple of years. Hines said the shelter’s euthanasia rate has been remarkably low. The shelter has a euthanasia rate of just 1.5 percent so far this year, down from 5.33 percent last year.
“That’s a number we’re very excited about,” said Hines.
A shelter can claim “no kill” status if it has under a 10-percent annual euthanasia rate, but the shelter doesn’t claim that status to avoid confusion, because sometimes an animal may need to be put down for terminal illnesses or other issues.
Hines noted that animal shelters face similar budgetary issues to daycare centers.
“They (daycare centers) want to pay more and bring on more highly trained staff, but to do that they’d have to raise prices and price out their customers,” she said. “So they’re in this Catch 22; you can’t increase costs for this obviously essential service, but then if they don’t increase costs, how do you survive? We’re sort of stuck in that same position.”
And MOAS staff, which is often “around 15-to-20 people working, but now in the 10-to-13 range” must oversee about 2,500 animals annually, a service to both Madison and Oglethorpe County citizens. The shelter took in 265 animals in June, including 192 from Madison County. Of those, 204 left the shelter, with 85 adopted, three reclaimed, and 116 transferred to a rescue service.
“The biggest service we provide is taking in abandoned animals and stray and unwanted animals,” said Hines. “If an animal is running loose, it may be dangerous to other animals and itself. A dog running at large can easily cause a serious wreck. Having a safe place to bring a stray or loose animal whose owner is unknown is obviously a really important feature of our facilities.”
The shelter also works to provide low-cost vaccination options.
“When you think of the fact that rabies is fatal, it’s a really important feature that we offer and you can get a rabies vaccine for $12,” said Hines.
The board president said the shelter’s low-cost spay/neuter efforts are truly important.
“This is in many ways the most important thing,” said Hines. “We talk in the animal rescue world about how you can’t adopt your way out of this problem. Also, you can’t euthanize yourself out of this problem. And no one wants to do that either. If all you’re trying to do is adopt and focus on good outcomes for the animals that come in, you’re just constantly bailing out a sinking ship. You’re never actually addressing the root cause of the problem, which is people allowing their animals to reproduce in an uncontrolled way.” She said the “math on that is just astronomical, especially as it relates to cats.”
“They can have three litters a year, of four-to-eight kittens or so in every litter,” said Hines. “The more we can do to get people to spay and neuter their pets in advance will reduce the number of animals that come into our shelter in the long run.”
Hines asked the public to “please, please, please spay and neuter your pets; that’s the biggest way to help us.”
She said the shelter is also in need of volunteers, as well as citizens to adopt and foster pets.
For more information about the animal shelter, visit moaspets.com, MOAS Pets on Facebook, call 706- 795-2868 or email info@moaspets.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.